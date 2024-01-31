A biographer says Prince William likes 'box sets,' but one TV show not likely in his collection is 'The Crown,' the Netflix original series about the royal family.

Prince William’s lips are sealed on The Crown. A royal biographer claims in their newest book the Prince of Wales refuses to share his thoughts on the now-completed Netflix series about the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Instead, he simply “rolls his eyes” at mentions of the show. Ahead, why William doesn’t publicly discuss The Crown. Hint: It has to do with the royal family’s longtime motto. Plus, how he’s portrayed in the award-winning program’s final season.

William won’t publicly complain about ‘The Crown’ because he doesn’t want to be seen as a ‘complainer’

Between sharing details about the day Queen Elizabeth died and the Princess Lilibet name drama in his book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, author Robert Hardman discussed The Crown.

The biographer wrote while William’s a fan of “box sets,” there’s “one hit series which the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be watching,” and that’s The Crown (via Newsweek).

Furthermore, Hardman wrote in his book, which hit shelves in Britain on Jan. 18, 2024, that William “rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama,’ says a source close to him.”

As for why William won’t mention The Crown publicly or criticize the series? The reason, the source told the author, is because he does “‘not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.’”

TV shows William is said to enjoy have included the likes of Killing Eve, Game of Thrones, and Homeland, among others.

The Prince of Wales hasn’t watched ‘The Crown,’ according to Olivia Colman

Don’t count William among the British royals who watch The Crown. (Prince Harry’s one of them.)

As Olivia Colman, the actor who played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four of The Crown, once revealed, William hasn’t seen the show.

“I met Prince William at a dinner,” Colman told interviewer Graham Norton in 2019. “And he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing.’”

“I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’” she continued. “His answer was a firm, ‘No.’ But he was very charming and very lovely.”

Prince William’s college years are depicted in the final season of ‘The Crown’

William may not watch The Crown, but his teenage self, as played by actors Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey, respectively, features predominantly in the show’s sixth and final season.

The character of William is seen in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debecki) 1997 death. Later, he goes off to college at the University of St. Andrew’s. There, he meets none other than his future wife, Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).

The couple, who will have been married for 13 years in April 2024, are portrayed at various points during the early days of their romance. Think Kate’s sheer dress fashion show moment and William meeting the Middleton family.

The Crown Seasons 1-6 is streaming on Netflix.