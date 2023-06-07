Princess Diana Is Not the Only Member of the Royal Family That Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to With Her Everyday Jewelry

As a Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is no stranger to the royal family’s illustrious jewelry collection. Meghan has several pieces from Princess Diana’s collection that she wears on a daily basis.

However, it’s not just Diana whom Meghan pays homage to through her jewelry. Here’s a closer glimpse at the everyday royal jewelry pieces that Meghan wears as a tribute to the royal lineage.

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Not all of Meghan Markle’s jewelry comes from the royal family collection

The jewelry collection of the royal family never fails to leave the world in awe. It encompasses a treasure trove of exquisite pieces, ranging from historic heirlooms to those once adorned by past royalty. Within the jewelry boxes of the royal ladies lie an abundance of sentimental items, each carrying its own unique story.

However, it’s not solely the priceless gemstones that hold sentimental value. Among the royal ladies, there are also modest pieces with a personal touch.

For instance, Kate Middleton possesses a gold bracelet gifted to her by Queen Camilla on her wedding day in 2011. The piece symbolizes a cherished connection between the ladies.

Delving deeper, experts in fine jewelry from Steven Stone have meticulously examined how Meghan subtly pays tribute to her two children through her jewelry choices.

This includes an assortment of rings and necklaces, each of which have a special place in Meghan’s heart.

Some of Meghan Markle’s everyday jewelry honors Archie and Lillibet

Meghan pays homage to her family by regularly adorning a delightful collection of jewelry pieces. Among them is a diamond eternity band, a heartfelt gift from Prince Harry, adorned with their birthstones as well as Archie’s.

In addition, the Duchess of Sussex possesses a charming gold ring personalized with the initial “L,” dedicated to her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

When it comes to necklaces, Meghan embraces two captivating constellation designs. One showcases Archie’s zodiac sign, Taurus, while the other represents Lilibet’s sign, Gemini. Prior to Archie’s arrival, she was captured wearing a necklace with the endearing inscription “mummy” during her baby shower.

Interestingly, most of Meghan’s jewelry pieces are surprisingly affordable. For example, her coin necklace, featuring Archie’s star sign, is valued at just $147. However, one extraordinary exception stands out—the exquisite eternity ring, which jewelry expert Maxwell Stone estimates to be worth over $100k.

“From age-old diamonds to up-and-coming designers, Meghan Markle has an eye for jewelry,” Stone shared. “Surprisingly, aside from her £120k engagement ring and selection of jewels that previously belonged to Princess Diana, she tends to opt for modest pieces.”

Meghan Markle often wears some famous pieces from Princess Diana’s collection

Family tributes aside, Meghan famously wears several items from Diana’s jewelry collection. While most of the royals were honoring King Charles at his coronation, Meghan showcased Diana’s jewelry pieces on a hike in California.

During the outing, Meghan elevated her casual attire to a stunning ensemble by adorning herself with jewelry valued at over $150k. To complement her leggings and vest, she gracefully showcased her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s precious Cartier wristwatch.

In addition, she proudly wore a remarkable Cartier tennis bracelet, passed down from Princess Diana herself. This exquisite piece carries a significant history within the royal family.

Harry reportedly gave the watch to Meghan right before they tied the knot. The Duchess of Sussex has been rocking the piece ever since. In fact, she even wore it during the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey two years ago.