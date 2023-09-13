Would the king of rock and roll and his ex-wife have ever rekindled their relationship in later years?

After 14 years together and six as a married couple, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley divorced in 1973. However, Prisiclla maintains they remained friends even after their split and amicably co-parented their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, until Elvis’ 1977 death. In an interview, Priscilla revealed if her close relationship with the king of rock and roll would have ended in a romantic reunion.

Would Elvis Presley and Priscilla have ever remarried?

In a 2005 interview with Larry King, Priscilla Presley discussed her connection to and relationship with Elvis Presley. She admitted that they remained close after their separation and divorce.

During a caller segment, a fan asked if Elvis was still alive if Priscilla believed she and the king of rock and roll might have ever remarried. Priscilla was quite thoughtful in responding to the fan query.

“Oh, my gosh. That would be; that’s a difficult question to answer. I mean, I don’t know,” she began.

Priscilla continued, “We both had a nice, very close relationship. You know, before he died, we used to kid around about [remarrying].”

“Well, just kidding around, you know, being old and sitting in front of Graceland in rocking chairs,” Prisiclla says. “You know, we had two chairs out in front, and, you know, it was a fun thing to do, but — or riding motorcycles when we’re in our 80s because we both loved to ride motorcycles.”

Why did Elvis Presley and Priscilla divorce?

Priscilla Presley in 2022 and Elvis Presley photographed in 1969 | Pascal Le Segretain/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis and Priscilla finalized their divorce on Oct. 9, 1973. Priscilla explained in a 2016 interview, “I did not divorce him because I didn’t love him. He was the love of my life, but I had to find out about the world.”

Elvis’ infidelities throughout their relationship tainted their union. After the birth of their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla accused Elvis of not wanting to sleep with her after she had given birth.

Priscilla wrote in her book Elvis and Me that Elvis did not want to have relations with a woman who had borne a child. “He had mentioned before we were married that he had never been able to make love to a woman who’d had a child,” she wrote.

She admittedly had an affair with the owner of a Memphis dance studio and, later, with karate instructor Mike Stone. Priscilla reportedly told Elvis she wanted a divorce in 1972.

However, Priscilla maintains she remained faithful to Elvis throughout their relationship. She once told People in 1978, “My life was his life. My problems were secondary.”

Elvis Presley continued to be an integral part of Priscilla’s life after their divorce

After Elvis Presley and Priscilla’s split, the couple continued to speak regularly. Elvis would often make unannounced, late-night visits to his ex-wife’s home.

Piers Morgan asked Priscilla if she wished she and Elvis Presley had never divorced. She discussed how Elvis would visit the home she shared with their daughter.

“He would come over all hours of the night. It could be 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock [in the morning],” she explained.

“I would wake my daughter up, my mother the same,” Priscilla continued. Likewise, “He would come alone sometimes, and other times, he would bring Charlie Hodge.”

“He would bring me books,” she revealed. “He would read books to me and left me with quite a few books as well.”

Priscilla Presley’s version of her life with Elvis Presley is documented in the new feature film Priscilla. Directed by Sofia Coppola, it debuts in theaters beginning Nov. 3, 2023.