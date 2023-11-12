As Britain’s monarch King Charles III celebrates two birthdays each year. The first one takes place in June and is known as the Trooping the Colour, while the second is on Nov. 15 which is his actual date of birth.

Ahead of his mid-November birthday an astrologer read his chart and revealed that there is good news on the horizon for the king following some tough times.

King Charles will have a more ‘peaceful’ year ahead following ‘challenging times’

King Charles III and other members of the royal family watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is sharing what she sees in the year ahead for the monarch.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, the psychic predicted: “King Charles is a Scorpio, and Scorpios have had a challenging couple of years, but those harsh times are over. In 2022 and 2023, we experienced several eclipses in the sign of Scorpio and each eclipse like that is a life reset for Scorpios, leaving things behind and rebooting aspects of their lives. They’d indicate a change of career, a change of home, a change of family situations for Scorpios. A crisis, even. Three eclipses inside 12 months would have been exhausting for anyone — and the king’s coronation followed the day after the final Scorpio eclipse. That’s when the abrupt, uneasy changes end.

“However, his coming year will be much easier, no eclipses to contend with, which will minimize any residual stress or discombobulation he may feel. Charles should have no big changes in his immediate future and just a peaceful routine. This upcoming year is calm and peaceful for him. He’ll be surrounded by family members, enjoying a good relationship with his staff and household. The king will develop a good routine this year and will enjoy peace and joy.”

The king could change an old tradition as he thinks ‘outside the box’

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Honigman also said the “steadfast” monarch could change an old tradition in the near future.

“On the specific day of his birth, the moon was in Taurus, which is the polar opposite sign to the Sun that day, which happens to be in Scorpio,” she explained. “That polarity is a sign of someone who would change tradition. A man who thinks outside the box.”

“Taurus moon people are hardworking and steadfast and like beauty and the arts. The king is an artist himself, having painted for many years. Jupiter, planet of expansion, was in the sign of Sagittarius at the time of his birth. A generous planet in a generous sign making the king magnanimous and charitable. And Venus, the planet of love, was in the sign of Libra at the time of King Charles’ birth. This means that he loves to be in love and enjoys peaceful environments.”