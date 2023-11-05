A psychic astrologer who read the Prince and Princess of Wales' charts as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charts explained the difference between their relationships.

Prince William and Prince Harry were once on the same path when it came to duty and supporting the monarchy. But in 2020, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down from their roles within the royal family and forge different paths.

Nearly three years after moving across the pond to California, the Sussexes haven’t quite established their exact path for the future. According to a celebrity psychic that’s because the duke and duchess want two different things in life which is the complete opposite of the Prince and Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) who aren’t leaving anyone guessing about their future.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Astrologer says Prince William and Kate are ‘polar opposites’ but ‘compatible’

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. She explained that even though the Waleses are “polar opposites” they are still very “compatible” and want the same things.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Honigman said: “Practical Capricorn Kate and sentimental Cancer William are polar opposites astrologically, sitting exactly six months from each other on the zodiacal wheel. In astrology, polarity can mean extreme compatibility.”

She added: “Capricorn Kate will bear the practical load of running the family, getting the kids ready for school, and making shopping lists and packed lunches, whereas Cancer William will bear the emotional load, comforting the kids when they’re upset and scheduling holidays to ensure that everyone gets to relax.

“In addition, both Kate and William have their Moon sign in Cancer. This means that they both prioritize feelings at home and won’t make any decision that they’re not both comfortable with. Their Cancer moon signs make the pair wonderful parents and partners. They’re emotionally supportive of one another through any of life’s challenges.”

Psychic believes Prince Harry and Meghan have ‘different motivations’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

When it comes to Meghan and Harry, Honigman revealed that they don’t want the same things because they have different motivating factors.

She noted: “Fiery Leo Meghan and earthy Virgo Harry are two very different personalities and want different things. She’s about the glitz and the limelight, her natural habitat is the stage. He’s about creating a legacy, making big changes in the world that will remain long after him. Their motivations in life are different.”

However, the astrologer acknowledged that there is an “advantage” to that.

“When running a household and raising a family, there’s an advantage to being two different personalities to each other so that each partner can support the other with a different skill set,” Honigman said. “Meghan’s Sun is in Leo and Harry’s in Virgo, but in a full astrological chart, the position of the Moon is also important and tells us of the person’s emotional life. Meghan and Harry’s compatibility is down to having matching moon signs — hers is in Libra, and his is in Taurus. Those are two signs that are ruled by Venus, planet of love and the home, so this means they’re emotionally compatible.”