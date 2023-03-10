‘Queen Charlotte’: The Royal Really Did Love Her Dogs

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will expand the world that fans have come to love already. The new series will also offer a more in-depth examination of the life of Queen Charlotte, a royal who did exist in real life. Not only will the queen’s origin story and background come into focus, but her quirks and hobbies will also be examined. For example, Queen Charlotte did love her dogs.

Here’s what we know about her obsession with Pomeraninans.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ | Netflix/Liam Daniel

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ release date

Netflix has announced a May 4 release date for the limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The six-episode series will act as a prequel to Bridgerton. Though fans can expect to see several familiar faces, they will also be introduced to a slew of newcomers and London society that looks vastly different than the one fans have grown to know and love in Bridgerton.

“We’re going to still be in the world of Bridgerton. We’re not moving away from the world that we know and love Queen Charlotte to be in. I think that’s really clever, because it kind of keeps us on the same track,” Golda Rosheuvel, who portrays older Queen Charlott,e told E! News. “I think it’s really going to be interesting to see where she has come from and the things that have led her to her in the Bridgerton that we know and love.”

Queen Charlotte’s dogs

In addition to her love of gossip and snuff, in Bridgerton and, therefore, in the prequel series, it’s clear that Queen Charlotte has a deep affection for animals, specifically her Pomeranians. When she was forced to come to England to wed the king within six hours of meeting him, the queen brought her two Pomeranians, Phoebe, and Mercury, for comfort and companionship.

She adored the dog breed so much that she would breed them and gift them to other royals. Queen Charlotte’s granddaughter, Queen Victoria, had a deep love of Pomeranians as well. She was mainly tied to her dogs after the death of her beloved husband, Prince Albert.

Also, fans might know of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s obsession with corgies.

Queen Charlotte’s timeline in ‘Bridgerton’

Fans will likely recall that the first season of Bridgerton opens in the summer of 1813, with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) entering the marriage market for the first time. The second season begins in 1814 when Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) arrives in London hoping to secure a respectable marriage for her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran)

By the time the first season of Bridgerton opens, Queen Charlotte had already been on her throne for decades. In real life and the series, the German-born royal came to London at age 17 in 1761 to embark on her arranged marriage to King George.

Fifty-two years later, the couple was still married despite the king’s deteriorating mental health, and she’d given birth to 15 children. Due to her husband’s health, Queen Charlotte did entertain herself by throwing lavish balls and embedding herself into the goings-on of society’s ton.