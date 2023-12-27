Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s estrangement from royal family may linger, but that didn’t stop Queen Elizabeth from sending her great-grandson one special Christmas gift in 2021 he uses every day. The holiday present was gifted to Prince Archie when he was just two, and it became a fast favorite.

Prince Harry once revealed Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas gift for Prince Archie was a big hit

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Prince Harry revealed that Queen Elizabeth once gifted his oldest child, Prince Archie, a Christmas present he asks for daily. Harry said his wife, Meghan Markle, suggested the queen’s gift.

The Duke of Sussex revealed: “My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas. Meg said a waffle maker.”

Harry added, “So [Queen Elizabeth] sent us a waffle maker for Archie. Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker, flip it, and out it comes.”

Corden interrupted Harry, saying: “Sorry you’re glossing over the fact that I cannot for the life of me imagine the queen ordering a waffle maker to be sent to Santa Barbara. I can’t get my head around it.”

Harry replied, “I don’t even know how to comment on that. Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes ‘waffle?'”

Did Queen Elizabeth regularly talk to Prince Archie?

In the same interview with James Corden, Prince Harry revealed that he did kept in touch with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. He and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior royals in March 2020 and moved to California with their son.

Harry confirmed then that the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, knew how to use Zoom to connect with him and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In the 2021 interview, Harry said, “We’ve Zoomed them a few times. They’ve seen Archie running around.”

Prince Harry recalled Queen Elizabeth ‘hugging’ her great-grandchildren in a tribute posted after her death

Prince Harry shared a touching statement in tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after her death in September 2022. He recalled when she first met his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry celebrated his grandmother in a post shared on the Archwell Website. He said she was a “guiding compass in her commitment to service and duty.”

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he continued.

“I cherish these times shared with you and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us but the world over.”

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remain estranged from many of the senior royals in the House of Windsor since 2020.