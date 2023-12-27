The monarch was regimented with her diet, but all bets were off when it came to one sweet treat.

Queen Elizabeth followed a very strict diet. The late monarch’s dietary rules were legendary in the royal family. Others were expected to follow her lead when it came to following a healthy eating plan. However, she did make an exception for certain foods, even going back for seconds and thirds of one particular treat.

What was the one food that Queen Elizabeth would rarely eat?

Former Royal Chef Darren McGrady cooked for the royal family for 15 years. He served as a royal chef for Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

McGrady spilled details about the late monarch’s preference for certain foods and those she would never allow to pass her lips. McGrady shared that she was pretty disciplined when it came to her diet.

As reported by Bravo, he told Recipes-Plus that the queen did not approve of potatoes, starches, or pasta unless the starches were served for a special event. The queen approved all Buckingham Palace menus. So, she always had the final say about the foods that were served daily.

Typically, the queen ate grilled fish or chicken, veggies, and fresh fruit. Her three meals were light fare but continued healthy fats to give her the stamina to keep up with a rigorous daily schedule.

The monarch usually enjoyed a bowl of Special K cereal with some assorted fruits for breakfast. Lunch was grilled fish or chicken, with a gin and Dubonnet cocktail. A different grilled protein was offered for dinner, with a salad or vegetables.

But the queen’s strict diet didn’t mean a treat now and again wasn’t allowed. She loved one decadent dessert so much that she often returned for more than one helping.

Queen Elizabeth couldn’t help herself around one sweet treat

Queen Elizabeth photographed enjoying afternoon tea in 1999 | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Former Royal Chef Darren McGrady admitted that although Queen Elizabeth was very disciplined regarding her daily diet, that didn’t mean she didn’t enjoy the occasional sweet treat. She couldn’t help herself around some desserts, sometimes going back for second and third helpings.

McGrady revealed, “The Chocolate Biscuit Cake is the only cake that goes back [to the queen] again and again and again every day until it’s all gone.” However, other royal family and staff members may not get their tastes of the British staple until the queen had her fill.

“She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up. She wants to finish the whole of that cake.”

Prince William’s such a fan of the cake; it was served at his wedding to Kate Middleton

Prince William requested that his groom’s cake be the same sweet treat Queen Elizabeth loved. Alongside a massive fruitcake celebrating William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding, which weighed over 200 lbs. the Prince of Wales asked for his favorite childhood cake to be served.

William loves the classic British dessert, Tiffin cake, a chocolate biscuit cake. He wanted the sweet treat replicated for his groom’s cake.

Its simple ingredients include Rich Tea biscuits, unsalted butter, caster sugar, dark chocolate, and warm water. Bride’s Magazine reported The McVitie’s Cake Company created a square, three-tier chocolate biscuit cake topped with a chocolate ganache and adorned with chocolate leaves and white chocolate dahlias for the prince.

Queen Elizabeth’s healthy diet, including a few sweet treats, allowed the monarch to live to 96 years old. She died at her Scottish retreat, Balmoral, on Sept. 8, 2022.