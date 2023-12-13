The former reality star is bringing awareness to the disease that impacted his family and continues to impact others worldwide.

Former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Thom Filicia is leading the charge in advocacy for Myelofibrosis. The reality star has taken up the fight for advocacy for those diagnosed and their families. In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Filicia discussed the initiative, Mapping Myelofibrosis, and hopes it shines a light on this rare bone marrow cancer.

Thom Filicia shares his family’s journey through Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis is a type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts your body’s normal production of blood cells. Subsequently, Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in your bone marrow, leading to severe anemia that can cause weakness and fatigue, reports The Mayo Clinic.

Filicia revealed that learning of his brother’s diagnosis was the disease was life-changing. “My brother Jules was diagnosed a decade ago, and it completely came out of left field. We were obviously taken aback. It was terrifying because we didn’t know what it was. It was incredibly scary.”

“Pretty quickly, we realized he was going to need a bone marrow transplant. After I was identified as a bone marrow donor, it was great because I was not only a bone marrow donor but also his younger brother and a perfect match,” Filicia shared.

“I remember being confused and worried and not really understanding the gravity of what was happening. You want to be helpful, but we were in the dark as a family. That’s why I teamed up with GSK for their mapping myelofibrosis initiative. I hope people going through this find the educational tools, resources, and a community that brings people together.”

Thom Filicia hopes this initiative brings important resources to those who need it

As Thom Filicia and his family helped Jules navigate his diagnosis, their tools were much different 10 years ago than what is available for patients today. The former reality star explained that each diagnosis is different, even if the name of the disease is the same.

“Myleofibrosis affects everyone so differently. You don’t know what your journey will look like,” Filicia explained.

“But Mapping Myleofibrosis helps by giving people the necessary information. It helps patients figure out who to talk to and navigate their journey,” he continued.

Nearly a decade later, Filicia’s brother is healthy. “We went on that journey together, which’ll forever bond us,” he declared.

A ‘Queer Eye For the Straight Guy’ one-night reunion is on deck

Thom Filicia revealed that a reunion is on deck for longtime fans of the Bravo TV show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The first iteration of Queer Eye premiered in July 2003 and featured five gay men who were experts in their given fields. Together, they were labeled the Fab Five.

Filicia, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Carson Kressley, and Jai Rodriguez reunite for an evening of untold stories, reflections on their impactful journey, audience Q&A, and a peek into their current endeavors. The special 20th anniversary event will be held on December 16 at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.

“We always keep in touch, but we rarely have the opportunity to be together,” Filicia explained of the reunion. “It’s really nice for us to be together and have a purpose to do that and a reason to do that and have fun doing our 20th anniversary.”

“Fans have always been interested in knowing that we’re still friends and are all doing well. Everyone is successful, and we have touched people’s lives. I’m happy to say that this experience has boded well for us. So that’s good. I’m glad about that.”

Further information regarding Myelofibrosis can be found on the Mapping Myleofibrosis website. The Queer Eye for The Straight Guy one-night-only event takes place on Dec. 16.