Rachel Reilly Reveals Why She Didn’t Question Brandi Glanville’s Absence at ‘The Traitors’ Reunion

Big Brother‘s Rachel Reilly admits that none of The Traitors cast questioned why Brandi Glanville didn’t attend The Traitors reunion on Peacock.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip producers were investigating an incident between Glanville and Caroline Manzo at the time. So she was not invited to participate in The Traitors reunion. Reilly said Glanville wasn’t the only cast member who did not attend the reunion, which is a reason why it didn’t occur to her to question her absence.

Both Brandi Glanville and Reza Farahan didn’t attend ‘The Traitors’ reunion

Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset was the first cast member eliminated on The Traitors and he didn’t show up for the reunion.

The Traitors Season 1 Reunion | Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

“We didn’t really talk about it and it was really never an issue,” Reilly said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “It was never brought up. And I mean, Brandi and also Reza wasn’t at the reunion, right? So they were gone pretty quickly. It wasn’t like there was a lot to talk about with them. So I don’t think we missed out on a lot of commentary from them, for the reunion. I would’ve loved to see them. But I don’t think we really missed out on a lot ’cause they just weren’t really in the game that long.”

Why didn’t Rachel Reilly ask where was Brandi at the reunion?

Reilly recalled that The Traitors cast was told that Farahan’s father had died, so that was why he would not attend the reunion. But she was also focused on getting through the reunion, so Glanville’s absence wasn’t a big question.

“We had heard Reza’s father had passed and so I knew Reza was probably not gonna be there,” she recalled. “But I don’t think anyone really talked about it. I mean listen, I don’t know if I’m like maybe a little narcissistic, but I was focused on myself.”

“I was focused on my outfit and I was focused on what I was gonna say to Cody [Calafiore],” she said. “And what I was gonna say to Kate [Chastain]. And Cody and I had had this drama outside of the show. So I was kind of worried about what was gonna happen at the reunion.”

What did Rachel Reilly think about Brandi Glanville on ‘The Traitors’?

Reilly admitted that she was glad when Glanville was eliminated on The Traitors. “It was crazy when Brandi was in that game and I have to say I’m kind of glad she went home when she did. Because I think Brandi and Kate together would’ve been crazy,” she said.

“I just really didn’t wanna live in a castle where those two were together best friending it all the time,” she continued. “Because the two of them, when they had an idea, oh they went for it and they would tell everyone. They were very loud and outspoken. So you weren’t able to express any other opinions that weren’t theirs.”

That being said, Reilly thought Glanville was a strong addition to The Traitors. “I think Brandi’s a great TV personality. So I have enjoyed watching her, but I don’t know what happened and what went down,” she said, referring to what incident between Glanville and Manzo.

“And to be honest, I don’t think no one’s gonna know until it airs. Right? So I think as we find out more information and find out kind of what happened, then I think we’ll know if she’ll be done with reality TV,” she added. “I hope not. But, there’s certain things you can’t do, right? Like you can’t cross lines in, in real life or on TV life.”