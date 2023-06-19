Being a Real Housewives of New York City child can be both a blessing and a curse. Although Ramona Singer’s daughter Avery had a visible presence for being on RHONY, she recently said being on the show was an impediment to her career in adulthood.

Although getting hired post-college was a challenge, especially after she was laid off in 2022, being a high-profile figure also paved the way to create a bachelor and bachelorette party planning company. However, getting to where she is today wasn’t easy.

Avery thinks some Bravo kids ride their parent’s coattails

Avery insisted that launching her new business had nothing to do with being a RHONY child. “There’s many Bravo kids that ride their mom’s coattails that are like a wannabe Kylie Jenner, all duck-faced, posting,” Avery said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Avery Singer, Jolie Lauren | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“Like sure, I’ve done maybe a couple here or there,” she admitted. But added, “I do not post inappropriate pics – that’s not me. And I have taken a backseat from the show for an extremely long time because I worked at Morgan Stanley, Neuberger Berman was at Cameo. Like most of my finance career, I couldn’t get jobs because of me being associated with the TV show.”

Avery built her own brand post-‘RHONY’

Avery recalled how people thought she was in an advantageous position being a child of RHONY. “I’m always the girl that’s like, her mom’s on reality TV, like, she must suck. Like she’s like… No, you don’t know me. You don’t know my life. Like it’s really freaking tough and [business partner] Jolie and I, we always kind of like laugh about it because I’m so, and my mom too, my mom doesn’t get social media, which is kind of good for her.”

Avery recalled how RHONY was supposed to be titled, Manhattan Moms, before social media and the reality TV frenzy. At that time people didn’t go on reality TV to build their brand like they do today. So, “I’ve always tried to do my own path and my own thing and my mom is my mom,” Avery said. Adding, “I don’t watch Bravo period. I’ve never seen a lot of shows. I’m really happy for everyone and appreciate the community. I’ve now gotten to see some of it firsthand in person. Meeting fans and they’re all so invested and incredible and I never got to really see it.”

“But it’s also just one of those things where everyone uses parents or their families in different ways,” Avery said. “And is it are you being genuine? Are you actually trying to study hard and, be a person? At least now I can say, I worked really hard. I went to the University of Virginia. I worked at Morgan Stanley.” She also pivoted from tech and finance. “I’m now starting a company and I did most of that by myself.”

Avery didn’t shy away from leveraging her ‘RHONY’ status

Now, 15 years after RHONY debuted, Avery admitted she’s going to leverage her position from the show. “I feel like you ask for a favor once and this is my favor moment. I am passionate. I’m not an idiot, I’m, fully aware it ripples through. And we were able to do this really successful launch party that we whipped together in three weeks,” she recalled.

“We got all these incredible brands and I had this vision of bringing different Bravo people,” Avery said. “We actually had Kyle’s [Cooke] drink Loverboy, he was there. And they were one of our donations and we’ve had Adam Levine’s Tequila. All these people. But I’m out there cold calling, reaching out, building it up, and I’m self-aware. Because I will be able to bring certain people to come to the event and I had this whole vision. I’m like it’s gonna be amazing. It’s gonna be like The Real Housewives of New York and New Jersey and then it’s gonna be Summer House.”