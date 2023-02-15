What Was Raquel Welch’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82. The actor was best known for her starring roles in movies such as One Million Years B.C. and Fantastic Voyage. Here’s a look at Welch’s net worth, life, and career.

Raquel Welch’s death

Raquel Welch | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Welch died on February 15, 2023. The actor’s family told TMZ she died after a brief illness. Her official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Raquel Welch’s net worth

What was Welch’s net worth? At the time of her death, Welch had an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Aside from acting, Welch earned money from her wig line, books, and product endorsements. In 1987, Welch released Raquel: The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program. In 2011, she released the book Raquel Welch: Beyond the Cleavage.

Raquel Welch’s movies and TV shows

Welch had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. One of her early acting roles was in the 1964 movie A House Is Not a Home. That same year, she had guest roles on The Virginian, McHale’s Navy, and Bewitched.

After these television appearances, Welch went back to starring in movies. She rose to fame after starring in films such as Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C., The Oldest Profession, The Queens, Bedazzled, and many more.

A February 1967 article in The New York Times described Welch as “a marvelous, breathing monument to womankind.” The deerskin bikini she wore in One Million Years B.C. transformed her into an instant sex symbol during the 1960s.

Welch continued to act well into her seventies. Her final projects were the movie How to Be a Latin Lover and the TV show Date My Dad.

Raquel Welch’s awards and recognitions

Welch’s talent didn’t go unrecognized. She received many awards and recognitions throughout her career. In 1975, Welch won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Three Musketeers. In 1988, she returned to the Golden Globes once more when she was nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries for Right to Die.

In 1996, Welch was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Then, in 2001, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Imagen Foundation. Welch’s most recent recognition was in 2019 when the CinEuphoria Awards recognized her for her career achievements.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.