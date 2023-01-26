Raven Mentally Prepares for ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 3, ‘Hyperventilates’

Fans might be in for another rollercoaster with Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3. They already saw some drama play out that involved Raven Ross on social media after the reunion. She revealed that she’s preparing for the season to hit Netflix.

When will Netflix release ‘Love Is Blind’: After the Altar’ Season 3?

Every season of Love Is Blind gets a reunion, then a spinoff show to catch up with the couples after time has passed. At season 3’s reunion, the two married couples were still together.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux revealed they were adjusting to living together. Meanwhile, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton haven’t moved in together yet because of their leases. But they planned to live together soon.

Some fans were surprised to learn Raven and Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada were dating after he decided not to marry her. The rest of the cast was single. Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 comes to Netflix on Friday, Feb. 10. There will be three 45-minutes episodes.

We don’t have a trailer yet, but fans can expect to see what married life is like for the couple. They’ll probably see the drama play out between the couples who are no longer together. Raven revealed she’s nervous about the release.

Raven is preparing for ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ to be released

TFW there are no new Season 3 episodes today. ? pic.twitter.com/XUPTBMmQM8 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) November 16, 2022

Some of the cast haven’t acknowledged the spinoff show yet on social media. But Raven isn’t one of them.

She posted a TikTok of her mouthing along to “FourFiveSeconds” by Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney. “I think that I’ve had enough. Might get a little drunk,” fans hear as she holds up a coffee cup.

“Me mentally preparing for after the altar 3 to air next month,” she wrote and captioned it, “menty b loading.” Fans showed her support in the comments.

“You got this girl,” a fan wrote. The reality TV star replied, “plz pray.”

“I assume it was filmed back when things were…..different? You got this girl. Deep breath!” someone else asked. Raven didn’t clarify the timeline, but she replied “**hyperventilates.”

“Oh man I totally forgot about that!!! It’s comingggg,” another person commented. “Let’s all forget,” Raven wrote.

Raven and SK broke up due to cheating accusations

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross in season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’ | Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Raven and SK broke up in November 2022 after multiple women accused him of cheating. At first, Raven publicly brushed off the rumors but later revealed their relationship was over. SK denied TikTok personality Hannah Beth Style’s allegations of cheating in a statement to Life & Style.

“All the allegations about me cheating are false,” SK said. “At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between Hannah and I was never formal.”

He claimed, “When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman.” The UC Berkeley student claimed it took a while for them to become an official couple again.