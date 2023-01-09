Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’

Raven-Symoné has been in the spotlight for almost her entire life. As a former Disney Channel star, the actor and singer grew up famous, and over the years, she has only continued to grow and evolve – all while remaining transparent with her fan base. Raven-Symoné has always been open about those who have helped her find her footing along the way, and in a recent interview with Them, the triple-threat performer dished on her relationship with Whoopi Goldberg, revealing why she considers her former co-host on The View to be “kind of a psychic.”

Raven-Symoné has enjoyed a lengthy career

Award-winning and boundary-breaking, Raven-Symoné first started receiving critical attention on The Cosby Show. Even as a young child star, she showed maturity and talent that far defied her years — and eventually, her featured roles led to her very own series, That’s So Raven, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2003 through 2007. Throughout the years that followed, Raven-Symoné continued to choose interesting roles.

In 2015, Raven-Symoné was hired as one of the hosts of the talk show The View. By this time, she was a figure of some controversy in pop culture, with many fans tuning in to hear her takes on hot-button political issues and human rights concerns. While her time on the show was rather brief, she was able to make an impact with viewers — and to deepen her relationship with her fellow host, actor, and icon Whoopi Goldberg.

Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg worked together on ‘Sister Act’ and ‘The View’

(L-R): Producer Whoopi Goldberg and Raven Symone (Whoopi played the role of “Deloris Van Cartier” in the film) pose backstage at the hit musical “Sister Act” on Broadway at The Broadway Theater on May 30, 2012 in New York City. | Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In a recent interview with Them, Raven-Symoné discussed her long-time friendship with Goldberg, which apparently started when the two were working together on Sister Act on Broadway. “Auntie Whoop’s always been the best, and encouraging and kind of a psychic,” the actor said. “Every time I talked to her, she’s like, ‘No you’re gonna do this, watch.’ I’m like, ‘what?’

She expanded, noting, “She knew I was gonna marry [wife] Miranda [Maday]. She knew I was gonna be on another show. She’s like, really, she’s auntie honey. She’s real auntie.” The two had a chance to work together again in 2015, when Raven-Symoné was brought on board as one of the hosts of The View, a show that Goldberg has had a longtime association with. “Whoopi Goldberg is one of the most amazing people that I’ve ever met in my life,” she said. “…Best shoe collection and best house you’ll ever have. Best guest room bed ever. Like invests in her guests. Whoopi Goldberg is amazing. She’s the reason I did it.”

When did Raven-Symoné leave ‘The View’?

Raven-Symoné’s time on The View was notoriously fraught with tension. In fact, she ended up leaving after a single season, announcing her departure in 2016. Many viewers claimed that her opinions were too controversial, while others loved seeing a very outspoken host on the panel. As she told Them in her interview, she would not do the show again — but she doesn’t regret her stint on The View. “Did I learn massive lessons that it is a skill to be on live television and voice your opinions? Yes,” she admitted.

“I apologized multiple times for the things that came out of my mouth and I still am learning from them. But I did grow up,” the star said. She also revealed that she felt as though doing The View would be a good opportunity to show fans that she had grown up, and was no longer the child star that they might have remembered from the Disney Channel. These days, Raven-Symoné is still working hard on projects that inspire her — and is showing so signs of changing her approach or her personality.