The estranged in-laws don't have many nice things to say about each other.

The conflict between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has been the backbone storyline of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for several seasons. But of all their snide comments toward the other, one dug deep when Giudice spoke of Gorga’s “daddy issues.” Her remarks rubbed two cast members the wrong way in a clip reel reliving the hot-button season 13 moment.

Why did Teresa Giudice say Melissa Gorga has ‘daddy issues’?

Teresa Giudice was seen conversing with Margaret Josephs and her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates, discussing her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa. She displayed anger toward her brother and his wife for how she believes they have historically treated her.

“My brother needs to get therapy because he keeps blaming me for everything,” said Giudice. “[Melissa] has daddy issues and needs to go get help.”

Jackie Goldschneider added that when someone’s father has “died in such a tragic and jarring way,” to say they have “daddy issues” so “flippantly is so cruel.” Jennifer Fessler agreed.

Gorga’s father, Anthony Marco, died when his car hit a tree shortly after her 17th birthday. She wrote about the moment in her book Love, Italian Style.

“I was at a friend’s house, and I got a phone call from my mother. And she was screaming, and she told me that daddy hit a tree while he was driving on a rainy night, and he died,” Gorga wrote.

“All I did was [catch my breath], and she lost it,” Goldschneider said. The clip cut to Giudice yelling at Goldschneider for what she believed was an unsatisfactory response to her statement.

“Jackie shut the f*** up,” Giudice said. “Get out of my face.”

Goldschneider then asked Giudice if she found it to be a “mean thing to say about somebody who lost their dad in a car accident” as a teen. “There’s nothing wrong with that,” Giudice responded. “She’s attached to my brother like, yeah, there’s issues.”

Teresa Giudice felt vindicated in her remarks

Teresa Giudice validated her commentary to her fellow castmates. She divulged family secrets told to her by Melissa Gorga about her feelings regarding her father as she stood alongside supporter Jennifer Aydin.

“Melissa always talked about how she had daddy issues. How her father would go out all the time, and he was cheating on the mom. He was never home, so that’s why she always had a leash on my brother,” Teresa said in a confessional.

“You’re pissing me the f*** off. You’re getting involved with family,” Giudice told Goldschneider of her shocked response to her statements.

Melissa Gorga says you can’t have ‘daddy issues’ if ‘you don’t have one’

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Melissa Gorga was accused of having ‘daddy issues’ in her relationship with Joe Gorga by his sister Teresa Giudice | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In a confessional, Melissa Gorga maintained that you can’t have “daddy issues” if “you don’t have one.” She continued, “I grew up without one,” in a sit down with Jennifer Fessler.

Fessler asked, “How is that applicable to anything between you guys? It’s not affecting your relationship?”

Melissa responded, “Daddy issues would be between a husband and a wife, I think. Then, like a sister-in-law, it doesn’t make sense.”

Margaret Josephs weighed in on Teresa Giudice’s remarks. She said this wasn’t the first time Giudice said that about Gorga.

“I am not trying to cut down the severity of what she said. Because it’s not right what she said,” Josephs claims.

However, “Melissa said that Joe has been her everything since her father died when she was young. She looked at Joe like he was her entire world; he cared for her.”

She concluded that she “understood” the point Giudice was making. However, it came across as “very harsh.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return for season 14. As Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga remain estranged, it is unclear how they will work together in the latest Bravo installment of the series.