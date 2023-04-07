‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Finally Reveals What Made Her So Angry in the Infamous Table Flip Scene

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has given fans many iconic moments. However, one of the most unforgettable scenes was the infamous dinner party with the cast members in season 1. It was where Teresa Giudice got so angry she flipped a table. Giudice recently opened up about the fight and the emotions that led to the table flip.

What happened during the infamous fight that led Teresa Giudice to flip a table?

The table flip scene happened during the finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 in 2009. For much of that season, Giudice and the other cast members had tension with Danielle Staub. They believed Staub was bad news and wanted her to stay away from their families. The group later came across the book Cop Without a Badge by Charles Kipp, which alleged Staub used to be involved in drug trafficking, kidnapping, and prostitution. That made them ostracize Staub even more.

At the end of the season, Giudice hosted a dinner party for their families. Staub came and placed the book on the table. She tried to confront them about all the discussions behind her back, but the conversation quickly turned violent. At some point, Giudice got so angry she flipped the table.

Teresa Giudice reveals what made her so angry that night

Teresa Giudice appears on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ I Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Giudice recently appeared on the podcast Namaste B$tches, where she talked about some of her most iconic RHONJ moments, including the table flip scene.

According to Giudice, she initially did not care to get involved in the argument with Staub. However, when Staub began to attack Dina Manzo, Giudice felt she had to defend Manzo. That ended up making Staub throw shade at Giudice too.

“I’m the type [where] I take it, I take it, I take it. And then the smallest little thing could set me off. That year, she did a lot to me. She’d insulted me a few times,” Giudice shared.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back was when she said to me, ‘Pay attention, please.’ And I just thought that was so rude … That’s when I went crazy.”

The ‘RHONJ’ star regrets that her angry face has become a meme

It's art imitating life! ??



Check out @Teresa_Giudice's reaction to her iconic table flip becoming a candy-coated masterpiece! pic.twitter.com/4qyJjMSC9W — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) February 2, 2022

Although Giudice acknowledges fans found the table flip scene entertaining and iconic, she doesn’t look back on it fondly.

“Afterward, I was upset with myself, like, ‘What did I do?’” she recalled. “It’s not like I was proud of myself.”

She also doesn’t like that her angry face has become an internet meme. Giudice added, “I just don’t like that mean face that’s everywhere.”

Still, the scene helped make Giudice a reality TV icon. She recalled that the Emmy Awards even played the table flip clip.

In 2022, RHONJ producer Carlos King also told Time, “No one really saw Teresa emerging as the star of the show, but because of that exchange, we all knew that Teresa was going to have a long career in this business.”