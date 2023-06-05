Ree Drummond Captured Daughter Alex, Husband Mauricio Scott, and Their Four-Legged Son in Sweet ‘Family’ Portraits

Ree Drummond‘s daughter Alex Drummond Scott and her husband, Mauricio, recently traveled from their Texas home to visit Ree and her husband, Ladd, on the family ranch. At Alex’s Pawhuska homestead, the couple posed for some sweet family portraits with their four-legged son, George, taken none other than by The Pioneer Woman star.

Alex and Ree Drummond pose in a photo taken at a football game | Ree Drummond/Instagram

Ree Drummond captured daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio in ‘family’ portraits

Historically, Ree Drummond was not just in front of the cameras as the star of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman. She also remained behind the lens as well, as a photographer.

Many of Ree’s family photos dotted her cookbooks which number seven in total since her first was published in 2011. Fans have watched her children grow up, attend college, get married, and start their own lives.

Therefore, when Ree snapped some new portraits of daughter Alex and her husband, Mauricio Scott, on the ranch, she continued a sweet tradition. Fans have come to rely on these moments where Ree documents her life and shares the photos.

Alex posted a series of images to her official Instagram page, where she posed alongside her husband for a sweet series of family photographs. And the star of the show was none other than their four-legged fur baby, golden retriever, George.

Alex and Mauricio became a family of three with George

Ree Drummond welcomed her first grand dog to her family in January 2023. Alex and Mauricio Scott, her daughter and son-in-law, gave George his fur-ever home shortly after the holiday season ended.

“I’m a grandmother,” Ree wrote in the caption of Alex and Mauricio’s first post regarding their new addition. Subsequently, the couple has kept fans updated on George’s growth and how the adorable pup has fit seamlessly into their family.

Alex honored George in February 2023 for National Golden Retriever Day. She wrote she would “take any excuse to post this cuteness.” Alex used a nickname, “Georgie Boy,” and said the pup was fluffy, cuddly, playful, and food-obsessed.

Pioneer Woman fans also saw Alex’s snaps of George shortly after Valentine’s Day on her Instagram page. Alex called their family “Scott party of three” in a separate upload. There, the married couple and George were photographed at the Katy Trail Ice House located in Dallas, TX.

Alex and Mauricio Scott have been married for two years

It has been two years since Alex and Mauricio Scott celebrated their marriage with a ceremony and reception at her parent’s homestead, Drummond Ranch. The couple’s videographers captured the wedding day in a full YouTube video.

Alex discussed her wedding day in an interview for The Brides of Oklahoma. She was “thankful” for all who took part in making the stunning event successful.

“Our wedding day was the absolute best day of our lives. It is all slightly a blur but in the best way! From getting ready with our wedding parties to the ceremony to the reception, every bit of it was perfect,” she wrote.

“The ceremony was really special and emotional, and our reception was just a BLAST – the most epic dance party ever! The best part of it all was being surrounded by all of our family and friends,” she concluded.

Alex and Mauricio Scott appear frequently on The Pioneer Woman. The couple, Alex’s sister Paige and their cousin Stuart Smith helped Ree film at-home segments of the series throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Pioneer Woman airs new episodes Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.