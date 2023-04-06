Here’s How Regé-Jean Page Says ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is Like ‘The Princess Bride’

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is one of the hottest fantasy movies of the year. With a star-studded cast and a lofty production budget, the film is a hit with both audiences and critics. The stars of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are just as excited about the project, and have been consistently raving about how much fun the movie was to make. In a recent interview, Regé-Jean Page opened up about the film’s “universal appeal.” He even said that he thinks Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is remarkably similar to The Princess Bride.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is in theaters now

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the iconic tabletop role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. It has been through various production phases for nearly a decade, going through numerous shifts in terms of the creative team until finally landing in the capable hands of directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

The film features a cast full of Hollywood’s best and brightest stars, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant.

What did Regé-Jean Page say about ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ being like ‘The Princess Bride’?

Page plays Xenk Yendar in the film, a dashing young paladin who ages at a slower pace than normal humans. The Bridgerton star relished the chance to act in such a fun action film, telling Jake’s Takes in a recent interview that the film will appeal to everyone. “It hits on a universal level. It’s very, kind of ‘Princess Bride’ in that way,” Page admitted.

Page even thinks that his character, Xenk, is a bit like one of the characters in The Princess Bride. As he told Collider, “I think it’s getting to revel in being Inigo Montoya a little bit, you know? It’s like, I am so much the shiny, chivalrous hero. Someone previously in the interviews pointed out the first thing I do in the movie is save a cat. I think that they know full well that they’re winking towards what kind of hero this is, and then immediately subverting that, and playing around with that trope.” The actor said that the slyly humorous nods to subversion were part of what attracted him to the project.

What are critics saying about ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been delighting both audiences and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has 89% on the Tomatometer and a 91% audience score. “The zippy pace and cheeky humor make the tongue-in-cheek adventure ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ a pleasant big screen surprise,” said one critic. Another raved “I can safely say ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves’ is the year’s biggest surprise so far.”

Many critics called out the charisma and talent of the cast, noting that even fans who aren’t familiar with the role-playing game will find a lot to enjoy in the fantasy film. “It is witty, energetic, and, of particular importance to the likes of me, comprehensible,” said one critic. While it’s too early to tell if the film will become as timeless and enduring as The Princess Bride, there’s no doubt that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a movie that fantasy fans shouldn’t miss.