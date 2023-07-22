The stars of 'Renovation Island' and 'Vacation House Rules' have teamed up for a new real estate competition series on HGTV.

Two fan-favorite HGTV stars are teaming up to transform a run-down lakeside retreat in the new show Renovation Resort Showdown.

Bryan Baeumler of Renovation Island and Scott McGillivray of Vacation House Rules star in the competition series, which challenges four teams to transform a tired, century-old resort into a modern-day vacation destination. The show already aired on HGTV Canada. Now, audiences in the U.S. are finally getting a chance to see the episodes.

‘Renovation Resort Showdown’ premieres Sunday, July 23 on HGTV

Renovation Resort Showdown premieres Sunday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Episodes will also be available to stream on the same day and time on Max.

The seven-episode show follows Scott, a real estate expert and contractor, who has just purchased a rundown lakeside resort. He recruits Bryan, his friend (and occasional rival), to help him overhaul the property.

“He knows a thing or two about renovating resorts,” Scott admits in a sneak peek (via Instagram) for the new show. A few years ago, Bryan and his wife Sarah Baeumluer completed a massive renovation of a dilapidated motel in the Bahamas, transforming it into a luxury beach escape.

Together, they’ll enlist four professional design/build teams to overhaul the resort and make it ready for today’s discerning guests. In what Scott describes as “one of the biggest real estate competitions ever,” the teams will have just seven weeks and $100,000 to rebuild four identical cabins from the ground up. The goal? Turn them into luxurious waterfront escapes. The pair that most impresses Bryan, Scott, and the rotating guest judges will walk away with $100,000.

‘Renovation Resort Showdown’ cast

Who are the talented design duos vying for the big prize on Renovation Resort Showdown? They are:

Troy and Rotem, a husband-and-wife team from Toronto

Arnold and April, married entrepreneurs from Chicago

Sean and Jena, business partners from Toronto

Kyle and Savannah, life and work partners from Phoenix

To kick off the competition, Scott and Bryan challenge the teams to create a high-end design in the cabins’ primary bedrooms, main floor bathrooms, and front entryways. In later episodes, Scott and Bryan will guide the pairs as they remodel the cabins’ kitchens, living and dining rooms, lofts, and exteriors.

While the competition was fierce, the results were worth it, Scott said in an April 9 Instagram post where he also gave a shout-out to everyone involved in the show’s production.

“[Bryan Baeumler] and I don’t do the show alone,” he wrote. “I’d like to extend my thanks to the teams for bringing their distinct personalities to the cottages and I can’t wait for people to start enjoying them! I’d also like to thank ALL of the guest judges for your help making the BIG decisions. And of course, the crew, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for the long, hot, and, did I mention long days on-set. You absolutely hit it out of the park.”

Want to get a peek at how the design teams made over these waterfront cabins? Head over to Stayapp.co, where all four unites are available for rent.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet's YouTube channel.