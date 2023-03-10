Reunion Filmed for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Cast Teases the Special

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunited on Mar. 7 to film the reunion special for season 6. Here’s what we know about the reunion, including who was there and the possible discussion topics that might have come up. Plus, speculation about when fans will get to watch the JSFV reunion episode. Hint: it’s not likely to be any time soon.

Cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ reunited this week for a reunion special

Earlier this week, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a video to her Instagram Stories where she, Deena Cortese, Chris Buckner, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were playing Pictionary. Mike was drawing something from this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that his roommates were supposed to guess.

“What did we do this season?” a puzzled Jenni asked. The roommates were in someone’s house, so this is likely one part of the forthcoming reunion special.

Then, on Mar. 7, the rest of the JSFV cast, including Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly DelVecchio (who joined virtually), gathered in a studio to film more of the reunion special. Justina Valentine hosted the reunion.

“Reunion day with my main babes,” Angelina posted to her Stories before filming began, tagging her hair and makeup artists. In another post, she wrote: “Jersey Shore reunion BTS.” Deena also posted from the reunion set with Joey Camasta doing her and Nicole’s hair.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ reunion air date is unknown

Episode 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, “Skoal!”, airs Thursday, Mar. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. If season 6 is anything like the past seasons of JSFV, it will be split into two parts.

The first half of the season could have anywhere from 12 to 14 episodes, so there’s still some time before fans will see the reunion special for part one. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest regarding when to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 reunion.

There’s a lot to unpack from ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6

New episodes of JSFV are still airing weekly on MTV. But thanks to social media, fans have a good idea of what the cast got up to this season. From Mike’s cornhole competition to Vinny competing in Dancing with the Stars Season 31, multiple DJ Pauly D shows, and a trip to wine country, there are still many trips to cover.

One of those trips is to New Orleans, where Angelina reportedly gets engaged to Vinny Tortorella. Hopefully, the alleged engagement comes up during the reunion. Angelina wore a velvet dress that had her left hand gloved while filming the special, so it’s unclear if she had an engagement ring on or not.

Moreover, “JWoww” previously teased a “clash” with Angelina at the end of season 6. That argument remains to be seen, but if it’s as significant as Jenni described to Dave Portnoy on his BFFs podcast, it will likely be a topic of discussion during the upcoming reunion special.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.