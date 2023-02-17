‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Is Only 7 People in 2023

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is still going strong on MTV. The reality series, a spinoff of Jersey Shore, is in season 6, but not all of the original cast members are still part of the show. Find out who remains part of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast in 2023.

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, and Deena Cortese | MTV

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast features most of the original stars

Most of the original Jersey Shore cast members still film for the MTV spinoff. Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation features the following cast members:

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Deena Cortese

Jenni “JWoww” Farley

Angelina Pivarnick

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

Pauly DelVecchio

Vinny Guadagnino

Occasionally, the cast member’s significant others will appear in episodes of JSFV. Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and Deena’s husband, Chris Buckner, often pop up in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pauly’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, frequently appeared in season 5, but has yet to pop up in season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Before their divorce, Angelina’s ex-husband Chris Larangeira often appeared in episodes, too.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola still isn’t part of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Jersey Shore fans will remember Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola most for dating Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in the original MTV series. Sammi was in all six seasons of Jersey Shore but did not return to reality television when MTV announced Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

Sammi’s lack of involvement has somewhat impacted her relationships with her former cast members. There doesn’t seem to be bad blood, but “Snooki” told Dave Portnoy Sammi blocked her after she extended an invitation to do a dinner for the reality series.

“I’ve tried to reach out and say, ‘Let’s just do a dinner, it doesn’t have to be anything crazy,'” Nicole said. “Fans want to see you.” According to the reality star, Sammi said “No” and then proceeded to block Nicole. When Jersey Shore: Family Vacation originally aired, Sammi took to social media to explain why she wasn’t doing the show, citing “avoiding potentially toxic situations” as her reasons for stepping away from reality TV.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro isn’t part of the MTV reality series either

Sammi’s ex-Ronnie was part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it debuted on MTV. However, in season 5, the reality star took a step back from the show. As he explained in the season 5 premiere, Ronnie wanted to focus on raising his daughter and his mental health. He also shared details about his journey to sobriety with “The Situation.”

Ronnie has not appeared in season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It’s unclear if he’ll ever make his return to reality TV. He may not be part of the show, but Ronnie has been posting old images from the original series to Instagram amid season 6. He also posts, albeit infrequently, about his personal life on the social media platform.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday on MTV beginning at 8 p.m. ET.