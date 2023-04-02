‘RHOA’: Kim Zociack-Biermann Returns to Show Despite Vowing Not to Amid Rumors of Financial Distress

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres in May, and there’s tons of drama. The super trailer teases ongoing beef between Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss, trouble with Sanya Richards-Ross and Kenya Moore, and of course, Drew Sidora’s divorce. Some old faces return, including Cynthia Bailey, who took a year off to focus on her then-marriage to Mike Hill. Kim Zolciak-Biermann also makes a surprise return. The news comes amid reports of financial stress, though she previously vowed she’d never go back to the show.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann returned to ‘RHOA’ in Season 10 and said it was a grave mistake

Zolciak-Biermann returned as a part-time housewife in Season 10, and it was not an easy season for her. The only ally on the show was Sheree Whitfield. She was also accused of being racially insensitive and making stereotypical remarks and actions.

In a 2020 interview with Wendy Williams, the mother of six said the then-format of the show no longer appeases her. She said going back to the show in its current state was not an option for her.

“I wouldn’t go back with the cast today, but I think it be really cool to go back to season one and have all the people that were on season one kind of do it again,” she said, per The Sun. “I think that would be really fun to see where everybody is. Like Nene, Sheree and I always had a friendship prior, many many years before the show ever started. So I think that would be kind of fun. I think it’s kind of redundant now, same thing same fights, same dinners.”

The ‘Tardy for the Party’ alum appears in Season 15 of ‘RHOA’

Despite her previous comments about not liking the current cast, and not knowing many of the newbies, she makes a surprise appearance in Season 15. Her time on Season 10 marked her first return since exiting the show midway through filming Season 5. From there, she focused on her now-canceled spinoff series Don’t Be Tardy, which aired for seven seasons.

In the new trailer, Whitfield sits with Zolciak-Biermann, and former housewives Lisa Wu and DeShaun Snow. The She by Sheree owner tells her blonde-haired friend, “Kim, your tits look smaller.”

She previously hinted at her return during a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories. One fan asked, “Would you ever go back on Real Housewives full-time[?]” The reality star responded: “Hmmm thinking … full time,” she said with a face palm emoji, according to All About the Tea. “Maybe make an appearance,” she added.

Her return comes amid reports of her financial issues

Zolciak-Biermann may not have had a choice but to return to the show for a paycheck. She reportedly owes American Express hundreds of thousands of dollars, her home faced foreclosure and was nearly sold at an auction, and she was selling her items online. Zolciak-Biermann denied all reports, despite legal documentation obtained by various media outlets, including Radar Online, that said otherwise.