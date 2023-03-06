‘RHOA’: Filming Resumes to Capture Drew Sidora’s Divorce Fallout

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s new season will capture some of Drew Sidora’s divorce. She filed to end her marriage after nearly nine years together. Her marriage has been riddled with infidelity speculation.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman file for divorce after filming ends

Season 15 filming wrapped at the end of January. A month and a half later, Sidroa and Pittman raced to the courthouse to file for divorce, filing separately 61 minutes apart. In her initial filing, Sidora cited “irreconcilable differences,” with Pittman noting in his filing there was “no chance of reconciliation.” Sidora filed an amended case obtained by PEOPLE alleging Pittman is a serial cheater who emotionally, mentally, financially, and physically abused her – the latter of which she claims began in the weeks leading up to the divorce.

According to Sidora, Pittman “allowed his multiple paramours to have direct contact” with her so that they could “flaunt” their relationships with him, and that one woman had “the unmitigated gall and audacity” to screenshot and send “‘sexting’ messages directly” to her and Pittman.

Regarding their finances, The Game alum claims Pittman “withdrew a large sum of money” from her business bank account, and that “he has asserted himself” into all of her business affairs, and has taken control of all of her “business and personal finances.” She believes he has spent “at least fifty percent (50%) or more of all income” Sidora’s under “the guise of paying household bills.” Pittman also allegedly “squandered hundreds of thousands of dollars” of a personal injury settlement Sidora was awarded.

In recent weeks, Sidora claims Pittman become increasingly cruel toward her. She lists two instances of alleged physical abuse, citing fear for her safety for herself and her three children.

Filming reportedly resumes to capture fallout of Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce

Producers aren’t willing to wait another season to capture the aftermath of Sidora and Pittman’s divorce. TMZ reports that the singer and actress has been filming new scenes amid the split. Her co-stars have also been filming their reactions.

Pitman, however, hasn’t filmed any scenes since the news broke. However, the estranged couple is said to be living in the same home. In her divorce filing, Sidora requested that she be awarded the marital home.

Some of Sidora’s co-stars have weaponized her marital trouble in the past, namely Sheree Whitfield. It’s unclear if they have rallied around her this time around.

Kandi Burruss reacts to Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce filing

Burruss says she was shocked by Sidora and Pittman rushing to the courthouse to file for divorce. Months before the filing, Sidora threw Pittman a 40th birthday bash that may be shown in the forthcoming season. From their social media accounts, they appeared to be solid.

“I don’t really know what she’s going through. I do know I did see her two days ago, and she seemed happy,” Burruss told Page Six, noting that days before the filing, they did a “photo shoot together” for the upcoming 15th season of the show.

“Maybe she’s in a space where she just doesn’t necessarily want to discuss it but just focus on her,” she added of Sidora’s emotional state. “I’m just going to respect that. When she feels like talking about it, then we can talk about it. But for now, I’m just going to ride with whatever she’s feeling and what Ralph [Pittman] is feeling. I hope the best for them and their family. But for now, I’m just going to ride with whatever she’s feeling and what Ralph [Pittman] is feeling. I hope the best for them and their family.”