‘RHOA’ Mansion Home to Be Auctioned

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have always known Kim Zolciak-Biermann as a woman of extreme opulence. And she’s never shied away from showing off her lifestyle. But it appears she may not have been able to financially sustain the lifestyle in which she became accustomed to, as a new report notes that her mansion is in foreclosure and will be sold in an upcoming auction.

(l-r) Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak, Andy Cohen | Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Kim Zolciak-Biermann previously denied reports her home was sold on an auction

Last Fall, multiple blogs reported that the former football wife was at risk of losing her home. The home reportedly went up for auction, but there were no reports that it was sold. Despite multiple government websites corroborating the story, she said it wasn’t true.

​​“My house was not sold for $257,000. If you guys think that I would let my home, that we put millions and millions of dollars [into], go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real,” she said during an Instagram Live, where she showcased her foyer, per Perez Hilton.

She added: “So, what are you going to do, haters, when I’m here for Christmas, and I’m here for my birthday, and I’m here for all those amazing dates? I’m here until I f–king want to move out. Until I decide I don’t want to live here anymore.”

She also denied such during an Instagram Q&A just weeks ago. One fan asked her on Jan. 30, “Did [Jason Aldean] buy your house[?]. That is what peeps are saying. I [don’t] believe it.” She snapped back: “WTF!! Nobody bought my house!” she replied, per Reality Blurb. “Was never for sale or in foreclosure…People make sh-t up because they are so bored…Stupid blogs.”

A new report notes the former ‘RHOA’ star’s home is in foreclosure and will be auctioned in the coming weeks

Regardless of her denial, new reports reveal otherwise. PEOPLE notes that Truist Bank has gotten legal representatives involved on the reality staple’s default of her $1.6 million loan on the home. She and Kroy Biermann, her husband and former Atlanta Falcons player, purchased the home in 2011.

The seven bedroom, five bathroom home is currently worth nearly $2.6 million. Their mansion also boasts a pool, waterfall, spa, basketball court and elevator.

An auction is currenrly scheduled for March 7. The home has been featured on RHOA, which she starred in for six seasons, as well as her Bravo spinoff Don’t Be Tardy, which ran for eight seasons.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann hasn’t spoken on the rumors

The former Bravo star hasn’t spoken on the latest reports. However, Kempire Daily reports that amid her home being on the auction block, she has been selling items online. Some of the items include her previously worn wigs, some of which she’s selling for more than $2,500.

As for how she’s been earning income, she’s dabbled in several business ventures. She’s had a bikini line, as well as a skin care line. It also appears that she was earning income from paid social media posts.