‘RHOA’: Sanya Richards-Ross ‘Shocked’ by Drew Sidora’s Divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 is scheduled to premiere later this Fall, and viewers are anticipating watching the drama unfold between Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman. The Step Up star filed for divorce after the season ended, causing producers to scramble and have the cast tape additional footage for reactions from the fallout. Now, Sidora’s nemesis, Sanya Richards-Ross, is revealing why she was shocked by the divorce proceedings.

Why Sanya Richards-Ross was shocked by Drew Sidroa’s divorce

Richards-Ross joined the show in Season 14 and was introduced as a friend of The Game alum. They even confided in one another about their respective marital trouble. Things between them quickly went south after Sidora accused Richards-Ross of turning on her to fit in with the OG’s on the show.

Despite their rocky road as friends, the Olympic gold medalist says she was stunned by Sidora’s divorce filing. She also says that she was saddened by how things turned out for them.

She told PopCulture.com: “Oh, that came as a huge shock to me. Huge shock. I actually was at Ralph’s 40th birthday party two weeks prior to the news breaking out. So I was really, really sad for them because they have children, and I think that’s the toughest part. I know that they’ve had some issues in their marriage, but it was my hope that they would figure it out for their kids. So it’s still a lot unfolding, but I think all of us, we were really… Well, I will speak for myself. I was shocked. I speak for myself. I was shocked.”

Kandi Burruss was also surprised by Drew Sidora’s divorce filing

Sidora’s filing also came as a shock to Burruss. The XSCAPE member told Page Six that she’d grown close to Sidora and Pittman over the past two seasons and was unaware of any serious trouble that would lead to a final split.

“I don’t really know what she’s going through. I do know I did see her two days ago, and she seemed happy,” Burruss explained, noting that days before the filing, they did a “photo shoot together” for the upcoming 15th season of the show.

“Maybe she’s in a space where she just doesn’t necessarily want to discuss it but just focus on her,” she added of Sidora’s emotional state. “I’m just going to respect that. When she feels like talking about it, then we can talk about it. But for now, I’m just going to ride with whatever she’s feeling and what Ralph [Pittman] is feeling. I hope the best for them and their family. But for now, I’m just going to ride with whatever she’s feeling and what Ralph [Pittman] is feeling. I hope the best for them and their family.”

The ‘RHOA’ star claims her estranged husband was financially, physically, and emotionally abusive

While Sidora’s co-star’s may be shocked by her split from Pittman, most viewers are not, as Pittman has been accused by fans of gaslighting Sidora and being emotionally abusive. And per Sidora’s divorce documents, she agrees.

In addition to Sidora pointing out Pittman’s alleged cheating and being confronted and embarrassed by his many mistresses, Sidora claims that Pittman took financial advance of her. She alleges that he had access to her business and personal accounts and withdrew more than half under the guise that it was for household bills. Sidora also alleges Pittman spent the settlement money she received from an injury.

Pittman also allegedly became physically abusive toward Sidora in the weeks leading up to their separate divorce filings, leading her and their children to flee for safety. She is requesting that a judge award her their marital residence.