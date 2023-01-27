‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Thought Alex McCord’s Post Was ‘Thirsty’ – & Who She’s Worried About (and Wants to Fight)?

Ahead of filming Peacock‘s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Brandi Glanville shed more light on her reaction to Alex McCord’s post about her.

McCord, who starred on The Real Housewives of New York City Seasons 1 through 4 posted about Glanville ahead of filming and it seemingly got under Glanville’s skin.

“Calling all [Housewives] stans! I’m heading off to RHUGT a bit blind since I’ve been away for 12 years. So I’m asking your advice on these fabulous ladies in alphabetical order over the next week. Today is Brandi Glanville Day! What are your favorite Brandi moments?” she wrote on Instagram.

Glanville seemed annoyed and tweeted, “This b**** ever heard of [YouTube]????? I hope this post got her a few new followers.”

Of course, now Glanville realized that McCord was asking followers for comments on all the RHUGT Season 3 cast members. But it still seemed thirsty to her.

Brandi Glanville calls Alex McCord ‘thirsty’

Glanville admitted that she didn’t understand the post at first. “Because I was the first one she posted about. I was like, ‘Girl, what are you doing? Go look at YouTube.’ She was saying, like give some of Brandi’s best moments. I’m like, ‘Hello, YouTube.’ I don’t have anything against her, I don’t know her. But I just thought it was a little, like, thirsty in a way. I didn’t like it,” Glanville said on Melissa Gorga’s On Display podcast on PodcastOne.

Alex McCord and Brandi Glanville |Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Vint and York/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Glanville also didn’t understand McCord’s post in general. “I just didn’t understand the post,” she added. “But I was like ‘B***, YouTube me. See my highlights.'” Plus she didn’t realize that McCord was giving a shout-out to everyone in the cast.

“I was just like, ‘What is this?’ Like, we can all look at each other’s highlights,” Glanville pointed out. “And honestly, for me, I want to go in and meet the girls and make my own decisions on what I think personally, not what everyone else was telling me. Of course, people are in my ear about different people on the show. And I’m like, you know what guys I respect that you have issues with these girls. My only issue is really with two now, and I’m going to go in and I’m going to make my own decisions.”

Who was Brandi ‘worried’ to meet on ‘RHUGT’?

While the controversy with McCord’s post seems to be resolved, Glanville said she was a little nervous about how she would gel with Caroline Manzo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I met Caroline one time but she wasn’t super friendly,” Glanville recalled. “So I’m a little worried about her. Because I’d be like, ‘Hey b****, what’s up?’ She’d be like –.”

Gorga said, “I’m telling you right now, she’ll look at you sideways.”

“I’m worried,” Glanville reiterated. “Like, they don’t know me. They don’t know that that’s like a friendly …it’s like my language. I like the F-word. But, you know, like, that’s just me. So I’m a little worried that she’s going to go military-style. And she’s not going to understand me.”

And who is Brandi ready to fight?

She may be worried about Manzo, but she’s ready to get into a smackdown with Camille Grammar. Glanville starred alongside Grammar on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”I’m going into it with an open heart. Like, I don’t want to fight with anyone except for Camille. She’s an idiot,” Glanville said.

She added that she didn’t like Grammar but said they were “friendly” when they were on the show. “Like a couple seasons ago when they were bringing me back about the Denise stuff and all of that. She and I were fine, actually,” she recalled. “And out of the blue, she just went after me on Twitter. I’m like, ‘Wait, Camille, we’re friends. What is happening?'”

“It seems like she’ll just go with whoever is most likely going to be back on the show and go after whoever that person is going after,” Glanville concluded. “So it’s like she jumped on the bandwagon to go after me, telling Denise to sue me. Saying I was a liar on Twitter. And so I just called her. I’m like, ‘Oh, you have my number. If you have something to say, call me and say it, but don’t be a coward.’ And she did not answer my call. So yeah, we have some things to work out for sure.”