‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Says It ‘Feels Great’ to Have Kim Richards Filming With Her Again

Kyle Richards and Kim Richards have become fixtures on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the years. They both launched the show and were a part of the cast for several seasons; Kim departed as a main housewife after season 5, while Kyle remains a housewife on the show. Since leaving the show, Kim has appeared as a guest, and in its upcoming thirteenth season, she’ll be back with her sister Kyle.

Kim Richards and Kyle Richards | Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kim Richards left ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Kim Richards was a main housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its first five seasons. She starred alongside Kyle Richards, her sister. Their other sister, Kathy Hilton, has frequently appeared as a guest on the show over the years.

In seasons 11 and 12, Kathy Hilton was a friend of the housewives rather than just a guest, often appearing with her sister Kyle. But Kyle and Kathy had a falling out while filming season 12 of the show and haven’t been on speaking terms since.

Kyle Richards is thrilled to be filming with Kim Richards again

The last time Kim Richards appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was in its tenth season, which aired in 2020. In season 13, Kim is back and making appearances alongside her sister Kyle, who remains a housewife on the show.

Kim spoke to Access Hollywood in March 2023 about her highly anticipated return to the RHOBH screen.

“I think it was really in the moment, you know,” she said. “[Kyle] called and said, ‘Do you want to go?’ And they’ve been asking for a while and I kept saying ‘No.; And that particular moment she called, I said, OK. I literally just like, I’m not gonna make a big deal… I’m just gonna walk out the door. I’m just gonna go and I did and I had a great time and it was fun.'”

“It feels great,” Kyle said in response. “You know, my sister, you know, she knows we’ve all gone through a little bit of a hard time and the families, some of you may know. But my sister always made a point to check on me and remind me that … I’m the baby sister and it’s just there for me and it feels good.”

Why Kim Richards wanted to come back to ‘RHOBH’

As for the ongoing rift between Kyle and their sister Kathy Hilton, Kim is hopeful that they can build bridges in this exciting time for their family.

“On-camera [and] off-camera, I would like to see my sisters come together and try to heal. It’s a great time. We have babies coming and babies born and weddings coming up and my daughter Whitney’s getting married and her daughter is getting married,” she told Access Hollywood. “This would be a fun time for us all to be together and it’s really putting a damper on the moment, but we will get there.”

She reflected on the spat in an interview with Page Six. “I think this whole thing between the sisters was hard,” she said honestly.

She went on to speak about her own return to the show and what prompted her to come back. “I think with everything that’s kind of gone on with my sisters and I’m thinking ‘I need to start getting out,’ I wanted to come in and see my sister and spend a little time with her,” she said.

Although coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills represents an exciting moment for Kim, she noted that she didn’t want to dedicate too much time to the show. She recently welcomed her third grandchild and didn’t “want to take away too much time from them,” adding, “It’s day by day for me.”