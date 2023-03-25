‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Is Reportedly Beefing With More Co-Stars Than Just Her Sister Kathy Hilton During Season 13

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards might be picking another fight. While her feud with Kathy Hilton continues behind the scenes, Kyle is reportedly beefing with another one of her RHOBH co-stars.

Kyle has reportedly started some drama with Crystal Kung Minkoff after the two seemingly exchanged posts on social media. The new beef comes at a difficult time for Kyle, who is still at odds with her sister, Kathy, ahead of the new season of RHOBH.

‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kyle Richards and Crystal Minkoff seemingly start beef on social media

Kyle might be starting another feud with a different RHOBH co-star. While her fight with Kathy heats up, recent social media posts suggest that Kyle and Crystal have brewed some drama of their own.

Taking to Instagram, Kyle recently shared a story that featured a quote that read, “Listen & Silent are spelled with the same letters. Think about that.”

Kyle did not direct the post to anyone in particular, but Crystal shared a post on her Instagram at the same time, which sparked speculation that her post was in direct response to what Kyle shared.

“I’m not arguing. I’m simply explaining why I’m right,” she wrote.

As strange as it may sound, this is not the only time that Crystal has griped about Kyle giving her the cold shoulder. Following the reunion for season 12 of RHOBH, Crystal commented that words are difficult for certain people, which many took as a reference to her spat with Kyle.

Is Kyle Richards still feuding with Kathy Hilton? It’s complicated…

Aside from her online drama with Crystal, Kyle is currently in the middle of a feud with her sister, Kathy. The two have been fighting (again!) since the cast vacation to Aspen last fall, and multiple outlets have reported that they still are not on speaking terms.

While the drama continues, an inside source told Bravo and Cocktails that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are actually talking to each other. Despite reports to the contrary, the insider claims that Kyle and Kathy are doing their best to make things right.

“The chatter that Kyle and Kathy still aren’t speaking is BS. They are. Obviously,” the source dished. “They posed for this picture on Sunday. Is everything back to perfect? no. They’re working on themselves but they aren’t not speaking.

Fans, however, aren’t buying the news. In the comment section, several RHOBH fans voiced their doubt about Kyle and Kathy’s relationship. One commenter, who claims to know one of Kathy’s maids, said that Kathy has “cut Kyle out” of her life, mostly because of Kyle’s behavior over the past year.

Other sources claim nothing has changed between the ‘RHOBH’ stars since the reunion

Although Kyle and Kathy have posed together in public since their drama started, inside sources told People that they are absolutely not on speaking terms.

“Nothing has really changed since the reunion,” the source dished. “They’re still not speaking. Nobody has made an effort to sit down and patch things up.”

The insider noted that Kyle is working on herself while the drama with her sister continues to play out. The source also revealed that they both have been supportive in recent months and, as members of the same family, will continue to do so.

Back in December, Kyle opened up about her beef with Kathy and admitted that the situation could be improved. Kathy later added that she hasn’t spoken to her sibling in a long time, although they have texted here and there.

Fans can watch all of the drama unfold when the new season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo later this year.