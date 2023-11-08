‘RHOBH’ star Sutton Stracke did not want to discuss her finances when she joined the show, but Bravo had no problem revealed the details of her child support.

Sutton Stracke’s lifestyle, bolstered by a staggering amount of spousal support, has become a focal point on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her financial backdrop, as disclosed on the show, has intrigued viewers with its grand scale.

Yet, when probed on camera about the origins of her wealth, Sutton’s reluctance to dive into details added a layer of mystery. This hesitancy adds an air of intrigue to her already compelling narrative on the hit Bravo series.

Sutton Stracke opens up about her financial situation

Sutton, known from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has a significant monthly income coming in from her former spouse, Christian. In the latest season’s opening episode, Sutton was somewhat forced to talk about her finances after Bravo shared a screenshot of her spousal support.

She clarified that they both started off on an even financial footing. However, once they had their first child and she stepped back from her career, things changed.

The reality star felt her independence wane as she became reliant on the money he provided, which she termed an ‘allowance.’ She vowed never to be in such a position again.

Reflecting on the concept of receiving spousal support, Sutton acknowledged the financial security it offers, likening it to a weighty anchor. While she has no plans to relinquish this financial support, she admitted to grappling with the sense of obligation that accompanies it.

“My power diminished. This became ‘here’s your allowance,’” Sutton shared. “I will never allow that to happen again.”

The ‘RHOBH’ star gets a crazy amount of spousal support every month

Sutton and Christian tied the knot in May 2000 in New York but parted ways when Christian initiated divorce proceedings on Sept. 22, 2016. He filed just two days after Sutton’s birthday.

They found themselves at odds over the exact date they ceased being a couple, with Christian marking it as May 31 of that year. Sutton insisted it was later.

Under their agreement, Christian consented to a substantial spousal support arrangement. He is providing Sutton with a whopping $300,000 each month for the duration of her life.

Additionally, he is responsible for contributing $50,000 monthly for child support. The parents maintain joint physical and legal custody of their three children and have established a $3 million trust fund for them, which Christian will continue to augment.

While Sutton is clearly set up nicely with spousal support, she was very hesitant to discuss it in front of the cameras when she first joined the show.

Sutton Stracke had previously refused to talk about her finances on ‘RHOBH’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais wasn’t afraid to talk finances with Sutton during her first season. But Sutton was caught off guard by her questions regarding how she made her money.

As they indulged in a lavish dinner, Garcelle cited her own experience as a single mom unable to afford the luxury of personal stylists.

Raised to consider money a private matter Sutton looked uncomfortable as Garcelle couldn’t contain her curiosity. She pressed Sutton, inquiring bluntly about the source of her wealth—was it inheritance, marriage, or family fortune?

Sutton, caught off guard but setting aside her southern decorum, admitted that her financial comfort was courtesy of her successful former husband.

“No. I got married. My ex-husband — he did well,” Sutton stated.

But Sutton refused to say anything beyond that, leaving fans wondering about her financial situation. But, now they no longer have to wonder.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesday nights on Bravo.