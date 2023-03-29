‘RHOM’: Todd Nepola Finally Squashes His Beef With Anthony Lopez — With Chocolate and Flowers

While the women of The Real Housewives of Miami are the stars of the show, oftentimes their partners end up embroiled in some drama of their own. On season 5 of the show, Alexia Nepola’s husband Todd Nepola butted heads with Nicole Martin’s fiancé Anthony Lopez at a dinner between four cast members and their respective partners. Todd admitted that he lost his cool and issued a public apology to Lopez.

Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Todd Nepola and Anthony Lopez clashed on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

On season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami, four cast members and their “gringo” partners came together for a special “gringo dinner.” This included the Nepolas, Martin and Lopez, Marysol Patton and her husband Steve McNamara, and Guerdy Abraira and Russell Abraira.

At one point, Todd and Anthony butted heads, leading to Anthony saying that he and Martin would send flowers and chocolate to the lawyer that Martin infamously threw her American Express Centurion card at during an argument between all the housewives. Todd told him that it would be a condescending move and went on to insult Anthony’s profession.

Todd Nepola apologized to Anthony Lopez

“Anthony, please accept my sincere apologies for wrongly mentioning your company on TV in a derogatory way,” he said. “Not only did I have no right to mention your firm. I had no knowledge about the company. It was just a stupid and uncalled-for comment.”

“TV got the ugly out of me and I’m really sorry,” he admitted. “I hope this won’t create any tension for us going forward.”

He went on to say that he was sending Lopez a card, a bouquet of flowers, and Godiva chocolates with “no sarcasm, just a little bit of humor.”

“In life, we do a lot of stupid things, and we have to apologize for that,” he confessed. “The truth is, the way that scene went down, it was never in my wildest dreams going to play out that way. It seemed like just a spur-of-the-moment thing, and truthfully, five minutes later Anthony and I were fine. We were having some drinks together, and in fact, a couple of months later, he and I talked and we discussed the possibility of me even managing some of the shopping centers that he owns. I truly thought we were fine. But after seeing the scene play out on TV, I would understand if he feels he’s still owed an apology, which he’s right; he is owed an apology, and so is everyone who works for him and all the vendors affiliated with him. I was wrong.”

While he acknowledged he would like to blame it on editing, he copped to the fact that the words left his mouth. “The truth is, I’m a little embarrassed by my behavior,” he said.

Both Martin and Lopez were grateful to bury the hatchet. “Happy to put this one behind us,” Martin commented. “No hard feelings, Todd,” Lopez added in the comments. “I truly appreciate the sentiment; although unnecessary, it was well received (as were the flowers and chocolates).”

Nepola and Lopez are both successful businessmen

Todd is the president and founder of Current Capital Group, a real estate investment firm. He’s even written a book of his own, Keeping It Real on Commercial Real Estate: The Right Answers to All Your Real Estate Questions, released in October 2022.

Lopez, meanwhile, heads the insurance firm Your Insurance Attorney. He’s also a real estate investor himself, hence Todd offering to work together as business partners in addition to mending their relationship as friends.