‘RHOM’: What Alexia Nepola Bought With Her First ‘Housewives’ Paycheck

When The Real Housewives of Miami first premiered on Bravo in 2011, Alexia Nepola was one of the original cast members who showed fans what the 305 was like. She became a fixture on the show and has remained a part of the series in some capacity since then. When she earned her first paycheck from working on The Real Housewives, she splurged on a special gift.

Alexia Nepola | Bravo/Getty Images

Alexia Nepola has been a part of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ since the beginning

The Real Housewives of Miami premiered on Bravo in 2010 and ran for three seasons before going off the air in 2013. Alexia Nepola (then Echevarria) was a main cast member on season one, but after her son Frankie’s near-fatal car accident in August 2011, she took on a reduced role as a Friend of the Housewives. She returned full-time for the show’s third season.

During her time in the show’s early seasons, fans got an inside look at her family life as well as her professional life, running a magazine with her late husband Herman, who died in 2016.

She spent her first ‘Housewives’ check on Louboutins

When Nepola got her first Housewives paycheck back in 2011, she splurged on some high-fashion purchases. She recounted the time in a March 2023 interview with Page Six.

“There were these Christian Louboutin pumps that had spikes,” she told Page and I got rid of them not because I didn’t like them, but because they were so uncomfortable,” she said. In addition to her red bottoms, she also got a red Louis Vuitton bag.

Nepola said it was “really easy” to spend all of her Bravo money on designer goods because they “didn’t get paid that much” at the time. Despite this, she noted that it “felt good” to buy herself things with that paycheck because of the independent work she did to get it.

“I had the magazine [with Herman] and I would get paid through there, too … but it’s different when you know that it’s 100% something you put work into,”” she says.” she said.

Her first purchases with her RHOM money also have a special meaning because her son Frankie helped her pick the shoes out. “I remember vividly putting them on,” she recalled of the Louboutins. “And Frank was, like, ‘Mom, those shoes are great.'”

“Frankie always loved fashion,” she added. “He lost that a little bit after the accident, but before … He was obsessed.”

Alexia Nepola is still on the show today

In 2021, Peacock revived The Real Housewives of Miami after nearly a decade off the air. Nepola was among the Housewives from the first three seasons who returned, along with Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton.

In addition to the OGs, three new faces joined the cast of the show: anesthesiologist Nicole Martin, former model Julia Lemigova, and world-renowned event planner Guerdy Abraira. Additionally, Kiki Barth frequently joins the ladies as a Friend of the Housewives.