‘RHOM’: Alexia Nepola Says She and Marysol Patton Received B-12 Injections, Not Controversial Drug Ozempic

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton have been fixtures on The Real Housewives of Miami for over a decade. Despite all the time that has passed since the first season premiered in 2010, Nepola and Patton seemingly haven’t aged. Part of their healthcare regimen, Nepola admitted, was B-12 shots.

Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton have been on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ since season 1

The Real Housewives of Miami premiered on Bravo in 2010 and featured Housewives such as Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, and Larsa Pippen — all of whom returned when Peacock revived the series in 2021.

In the early seasons of the show, fans got a look into the Housewives’ personal lives. This included Patton’s relationship with her beloved mother, Mama Elsa. After the show’s first season, Nepola took a step back from her role as a full-time Housewife following her 13-year-old son Frankie’s near-fatal car accident. She returned to the series as a full-time Housewife in the following season and has continued to highlight Frankie and his life today on the show.

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton took B-12 shots, not Ozempic

The Real Housewives of Miami has given fans an inside look at some of the body maintenance procedures that the Housewives have undergone. Recently, for example, viewers saw Adriana de Moura get a non-invasive, non-surgical form of a Brazilian butt lift.

Rumors soon began swirling that Nepola and Patton were using Ozempic, a drug prescribed for type 2 diabetes but has been misused by some to achieve weight loss. Nepola told Page Six that when fans saw her and Patton getting shots on the show, they weren’t taking Ozempic, but vitamin B-12.

“It’s for energy, and it has, like, other nutrients,” Nepola said. “The doctor had given it to Marysol because she felt weak and lethargic, and [it] maybe had to do something with her diet, but the B-12 always adds to anybody’s health.”

The doctor in the scene told them that the injection was a “fat-burning shot” and ordered the two women to take it once a week for maintenance. This regimen led fans to question what exactly they were taking.

Other ‘Real Housewives’ stars have been rumored to take Ozempic

Nepola and Patton are the latest Real Housewives cast members to debunk claims that they’ve taken Ozempic. In January 2023, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shot down rumors that she was taking Ozempic after she posted a photo of herself in a bikini.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” Richards wrote after a fan made the claim.

“I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” she added in another comment. “I did have a breast reduction in May.”

As for Nepola, she told Page Six that she hates needles, and she believes in moderation with regards to her diet as a way of achieving results.

“I always had everything in my house,” the mother of two said. “It’s about portion control. You’re not going to eat the entire bag of chips, but you have to know how to eat, like, a few bites and that’s it.”