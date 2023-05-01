‘RHONJ’: Caroline Manzo Says ‘It’s a Fools Game’ to Predict Melissa Gorga Won’t Return

Caroline Manzo said it’s not over until it’s over on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Many RHONJ fans believe that season 13 will be the last for Melissa Gorga. But Manzo said no one knows until the reunion airs.

“So much more can happen. It’s a fool’s game to suggest that at this point,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Caroline Manzo and Melissa Gorga | Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“Listen, you are not gonna know what’s happening till the last Hail Mary pass,” she continued. “You don’t know what’s gonna happen till this show airs. And how it’s received and what the people at Bravo are thinking when they sit around their table and discuss things.”

“There are so many moving parts to this. So I think anyone would be foolish to make a judgment call at this point in the game,” she added. “Because I think there are only a few shows in, am I wrong? I don’t even know how many shows …[remain].”

Does Caroline think Teresa and Melissa are done after ‘RHONJ’?

Some RHONJ fans believe Gorga is off the show because she and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice cannot find common ground. But the feud extends beyond RHONJ and some people wonder if Giudice and Gorga will walk away from one another forever.

“It’s very hard to say when you’re family, because you’re always part of each other’s world, right?” Manzo said. “So you have to decide. At some point whether it’s gonna be a forever decision or a right-now decision.”

“So maybe it’s the right thing for them to do right now to just walk away and cool their jets a little bit and see where you land when you come back,” she suggested. “When all the smoke is clear, obviously you see things clearly. So maybe the smoke needs to clear so they both have clarity and what the situation is. Maybe that just needs time away from it all.”

Where do Caroline Manzo and Melissa Gorga stand today?

Manzo and Giudice had a falling out and continue to have a strained relationship. But her relationship with Gorga was also a little awkward, especially after Gorga said she was “too old” to be on RHONJ. Manzo admitted that the comment initially bothered her, but she agreed to some extent. And said her relationship with the Gorgas is solid.

“Listen, she said it. I was there when she said it,” Manzo said on the podcast. “And at the time it bothered me. But looking back on it now, it’s so foolish because she was a kid, she was like 30 years old. I’m like 50 years old.”

“She had a point to a degree, right?” she admitted. “So, when I see them, it’s like I’ve never lost an hour of time with them. We just go right back to where we were. We don’t hang in the same circles. Again, I’m a lot older. We’re at different points in our world, but whenever I’m with them, I have a good time. I have no problems with any of them.”

Manzo added, “We saw them at Bravo Con, we had a great time, we had a lot of laughs.”