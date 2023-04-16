‘RHONJ’: Jacqueline Laurita Shares 1 Way Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Can Make Amends

Jacqueline Laurita was one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, along with Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, and Danielle Staub. Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, joined the reality show full-time in season 3. The in-laws have had many ups and downs throughout their years on RHONJ. Right now, they’re not speaking at all. Giudice is also at odds with her brother, Joe Gorga. Laurita, who’s had issues with both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, has some opinions on their tumultuous relationship.

Does Jacqueline Laurita think there is hope for Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga?

‘RHONJ’ castmates Melissa Gorga (left), Teresa Giudice, and Jacqueline Laurita in 2013 | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

There’s no love lost between Laurita and Gorga. The former RHONJ cast member also didn’t speak to Giudice for years.

Laurita recently told fellow Housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their Two T’s in a Pod podcast that she doesn’t think there’s any hope for the relationship between the sisters-in-law unless they leave the reality TV series. She also said she doesn’t believe the show needs both of them.

“There is so much damage that’s been done,” Laurita told the hosts. “It would have to be like years after both of them are off the show and maybe find their way back to each other. But as long as they’re both on the show together, they’re never gonna be fully resolved.”

Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice are friends again

Host Andy Cohen said on Watch What Happens Live that he thought “Hell froze over” when he saw Laurita and Giudice had reunited.

The two RHONJ castmates were once best friends but had a falling out. It looked like their relationship was irreparable.

But crazy things sometimes happen. The two recently reunited for a “five-hour lunch” at the restaurant Cipriani in Las Vegas. Giudice told the Bravo honcho on Watch What Happens Live that “time heals all wounds. It really does.”

The OG Housewife posted a pic of the two on her Instagram with the caption, “5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good!”

Laurita shared the same photo and wrote, “It’s that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good!”

Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice share a mutual dislike for Melissa Gorga

The reunited friends both have issues with Gorga. It has been suggested that their new bond is over their mutual dislike of the Envy boutique owner. However, Giudice and Laurita claim that’s not the case.

“No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa,” Laurita posted on her Instagram. “Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show, and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship.”

Giudice agreed with her new bestie on Watch What Happens Live. “That didn’t have to do with it,” she told Cohen. “But then I was just like, that was also that … But I really have been thinking about her because it’s crazy — we do both have Nicholases now,” referring to Laurita’s son and Giudice’s stepson.