‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Madix Spotted at Wedding — and You Can Buy Her Dress From Melissa Gorga

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has made headlines since discovering that her longtime partner, Tom Sandoval, cheated with their friend Raquel Leviss. Shortly after the scandal broke, Madix was seen at a wedding, wearing a dress by Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ ‘betrayal’ has ‘devastated’ Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix in June 2022 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute, Madix found out about the affair because of an explicit video on Sandoval’s phone.

“She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels,” a source told People of Madix’s reaction. “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

“Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James [Kennedy]. She thought they were friends,” another insider said. “This isn’t something you do to a friend.”

One source also alleged the affair had been going on “for upwards of six months.”

Sandoval later posted a public apology to Madix on Instagram. “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us,” he wrote. “I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Ariana Madix recently partied in a dress sold at ‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga’s boutique

Ariana Madix flees to Mexico after Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss affair reveal https://t.co/2A8kPJhk9x pic.twitter.com/VNAoyK3diY — Page Six (@PageSix) March 12, 2023

Several days after news of the affair went public, Ariana Madix was spotted in Oaxaca, Mexico. According to Page Six, she was attending the wedding of celebrity chef Michael Jenkins and Lauren Basco.

Photos show Madix smiling as she celebrated with other guests.

“Ariana was having such an amazing time dancing and socializing,” one onlooker told Page Six.

She also wore a festive party dress called the Nova Gown (since renamed the “Ariana Gown”). It retails for $550 at Melissa Gorga’s boutique, Envy.

The bright pink dress features a full-length A-line skirt with a chartreuse bottom tier. It also has spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, side cut-outs in the bodice, and a plunging back.

The flirty frock proves that not even devastating news can stifle Madix’s celebrity style.

Madix recently spoke out about the cheating scandal

Ariana Madix returned to social media to release a statement in the midst of a cheating scandal involving her now former boyfriend and a fellow cast member on "Vanderpump Rules." https://t.co/7FHAcftr9T — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2023

Ariana Madix took a break from social media amid the scandal. She recently returned to Instagram, where she shared a statement thanking people for supporting her.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks. When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she wrote.

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f***ing lucky to have the best support system in the world, and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.”

Ariana ended her post by saying, “What doesn’t kill me better run.”