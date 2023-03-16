‘Vanderpump Rules’: Kristen Doute Says Tom Sandoval Blamed Ariana Madix for His Cheating

The latest Vanderpump Rules scandal involving Tom Sandoval cheating on long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix is pretty much all anyone is talking about these days. Many believed the couple portrayed the most stable relationship on the show, but that all fell apart when Ariana discovered sexually explicit videos and texts from her good friend Raquel Leviss on his phone. Friends and family, including Kristen Doute, rallied around Ariana during her heartbreak. Recently, Kristen revealed more details showing that Sandoval really is a garbage human being.

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Kristen Doute | Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kristen Doute had first-hand experience with Sandoval’s cheating

One of the people to stick by Ariana’s side through all of this is Kristen. Kristen and Ariana started off on bad terms when Kristen believed Sandoval cheated on her with Ariana. Kristen also believed Sandoval cheated on Ariana with a girl VPR fans know as “Miami Girl.” In Vanderpump Rules Season 3, she went as far as to bring Miami Girl into Sur while Sandoval and Ariana worked behind the bar. However, they both brushed the situation off as a jealous act from Kristen.

Over the years, Ariana and Kristen overcame their differences and became close friends. Now that Sandoval’s affair with Raquel has been outed, Kristen says Ariana apologized to her.

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Kristen says Sandoval blamed Ariana for his cheating

In a recent appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Kristen talked about the Vanderpump Rules scandal. She revealed some shocking details, including that Sandoval actually had the audacity to blame Ariana for his decision to cheat.

Kristen went to comfort Ariana soon after she learned about the affair. When speaking to Viall, she said, “The worst part of it is, when they had to have their first conversation, and I believe it was filmed, he was just gaslighting her. There was no genuine apology. He was saying how she never supports him. She doesn’t validate him. After she found out, he was blaming her. That is Tom to a tee.”

We've all been glued to our phones recently ?? See more of the story unfold tonight on #PumpRules. pic.twitter.com/ixaofzMPRk — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 15, 2023

Kristen also brought up the callousness of the timing of Tom and Raquel’s affair

At this point, now two sources have confirmed the timeline of when Tom and Raquel began their affair. A close friend of the cast, Kael Ramsey Ackerman, said Raquel told him it began the night of the boys’ night fans saw in the March 15 episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10. This lines up with when Ariana had to make the tough decision to put her dog, Charlotte, to sleep. Kristen also confirms the same thing.

“Word in our friend group is that Rachel, who is fraudulent to the core, she and Tom hooked up right after Havasu,” Kristen said. “I’m shaking just thinking about it because when I heard ‘Havasu,’ I immediately thought, ‘Wasn’t that when she had to put Charlotte down?’ Like that takes a real f****** evil type of person to have your partner of almost a decade come home from a trip filming, put her best friend of – I think Charlotte was 18 years old or something crazy – put her down, and Raquel gets back from the trip, and you guys hook up.”

Honestly, we don’t see any kind of redemption arc for Sandoal on Vanderpump Rules, and we’re ok with that.

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Wednesday nights on Bravo.