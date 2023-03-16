‘Vanderpump Rules’: Andy Cohen Promises This Raquel Leviss Scene Wasn’t Recut to Capitalize on Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiered in February, but since then, the bombshell news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair broke, shocking fans. Many viewers wonder if this season’s episodes might undergo a little editing to make Raquel and Tom’s affair seem more obvious. However, Andy Cohen promises that’s not the case.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Cast Photo | Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Andy Cohen spilled some tea in a recent episode of Radio Andy

Since the beginning, the foundation of Vanderpump Rules was built on the back of the incestuous nature of the cast. Secret affairs are nothing new to the popular reality TV series. However, Tom and Raquel’s affair hit an even deeper note with fans. Not only did Tom and Ariana Madix’s relationship seem like an unshakeable one, but the fact that he cheated on her with her good friend Raquel makes the situation even more shocking. Basically, it’s all anyone can talk about, including Andy Cohen.

In a recent episode of Andy’s Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, he gave fans some information to keep in mind while watching the March 15 episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

Speaking to his cohost John, Andy says, “Guys, you’re going to watch Wednesday’s episode. You are going to think that it was recut, ok? It was not recut.” He continues, “I watched the episode, and it had been sent to me weeks ago. I watched it on my sick bed, this episode that’s going to air in two days. I watched it and was like, ‘People are going to think we did this or we moved stuff up somehow.’ The conversations that go on between Katie, Lala, and Raquel are not to be believed in the light of what has come out. But I’m telling you all, the episode was not touched. This is how it was going to be shown, which makes it all the more shocking.”

Of course, this immediately had Pump Rules fans chomping at the bit to know what Andy was referring to, and now we know.

Katie’s words are eerie in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 6, knowing what we know about Raquel and Tom’s affair

In the March 8 episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, some of the women traveled to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. After having a bit too much to drink, Lala firmly told Raquel that she “wouldn’t trust her around her man if she’d been drinking.” Without missing a beat, Raquel replied, “Well, thank God you don’t have a man to f****** have around.”

Lala, Katie, and Kristina look shocked at her retort. However, it’s what Katie says in a one-on-one moment with producers that seems surreal now.

“I’m starting to see a pattern in Raquel. It seems as though she’s only interested in men her friends are either married to or interested in and that is a big red flag for me,” Katie says.

Raquel calls Lala a hypocrite, despite secretly sleeping with Tom

The women get past the incident and chalk it up to Raquel’s intoxication. It even seems as though everyone’s fine with everything until they go out to dinner in Lake Havasu. At this point, Charli arrived to join the party. When she asks about the previous night, the conversation quickly devolves.

Later in Vanderpump Rules Episode 6, Lala brings up Raquel’s comment. Raquel replies, “Honestly if anybody should be on edge about ‘being with their man,’ Lala you slept with James.”

She continues her thoughts with the producers, “I feel like Lala is being a hypocrite. She was shamed for sleeping with a guy who, to your knowledge, was separated. You slept with a married man, Lala, ok? That’s how you’re being hypocritical.”

Eventually, Raquel and Charli decide to head back to Los Angeles early. However, the reason they return revolves around – you guessed it – the Toms. Scheana and some of the men take Tom Schwartz out, and Raquel and Charli crash the party.

Before ditching Lala, Katie, and Kristina, Raquel tells Charlie, “I should’ve known that I couldn’t trust these girls when I overheard them talking about me in Vegas. I would much rather be back in LA with my real friends and that actually love me for who I am.”

Yikes. Talk about aging like milk…

Check out new episodes of Vandeprump Rules Season 10 Wednesday nights on Bravo.