‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals How ‘Organic’ the Drama Really Is

Vanderpump Rules is in its tenth season on Bravo, and reality television icon Lisa Vanderpump discussed the state of the show’s authenticity.

Some people, including a former cast member, suggested someone behind the scenes is scripting the drama. But Vanderpump said she knew from the start that genuineness from the cast was vital to success.

According to her, there’s nothing fake about what the stars go through. She said, “You could film this group when we’re shooting the show or could keep going all year,” and added, “This was organic.”

Lisa Vanderpump | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump ventured into reality television when her kids left home

In an interview with Forbes, Vanderpump opened up about her decision to give reality television a try, which started with a nine-season run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Both my children had just left home. So, I kind of ventured into reality television,” she explained.

She said that “many people” told her not to do it, but it put her at an advantage. “It was just the unknown, and that was 500 episodes ago and 12 years later,” she noted. “So, that opened so many doors for things I dreamt of.”

Vanderpump had a voice to use and things she believed in using it for, which she said becoming a reality star allowed. She shared that she could “speak at Congress and co-write laws with … [The Vanderpump Dog] Foundation” after people knew who she was.

“Working on behalf of LGBTQ, [and] being awarded ‘Ally of the Year,'” she noted. “I suddenly found being on television gave you a voice.”

Kicking off Pride Month, I urge you to support The Trevor Project and their suicide prevention services – saving the lives of LGBTQ youth daily @TrevorProject pic.twitter.com/p4A1tmXxIX — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 3, 2019

Lisa Vanderpump reveals she ‘didn’t try and create something’ for ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ calling the reality series ‘organic’

Going into the first season of Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump already knew that the show likely wouldn’t stick with audiences if it felt scripted. She explained to Forbes, “I knew that authenticity was key to reality television. There was nothing inauthentic about Vanderpump Rules at all.”

“You could film this group when we’re shooting the show or could keep going all year,” she added. “They hang out together, they go on holiday together, they fight together, they sleep together.”

“I didn’t try and create something. This was organic,” she concluded. According to her, the tenth season was a little complex, perhaps because of several significant breakups in the cast, including original couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

“I produce Vanderpump Rules, which this season, it’s just starting now, is a great season, but that was quite a lot of work this year, producing it. It was a very complicated season,” Vanderpump shared.

Jax Taylor said ‘Vanderpump Rules’ became ‘too scripted’ for him

Former cast member Jax Taylor has been one of the most prominent voices to suggest Vanderpump Rules is scripted. Notably, he implied that it was part of why he left. He told Us Weekly, “It was getting a little bit too scripted for me, and I just couldn’t do it anymore,” adding, “It wasn’t fun.”

However, reports later emerged that Taylor did not leave voluntarily. According to some well-placed sources, he got fired after the show’s eighth season (The Sun).