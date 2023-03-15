‘Vanderpump Rules’: Katie Maloney has a Bigger Ego Than Ex Tom Schwartz According to Scheana Shay

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were one of the most famous couples from Vanderpump Rules. They were together for much of the duration of the show before breaking up in 2022.

Scheana Shay, who has been friends with both of them recently commented on what they each are like in relationships.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney had a rollercoaster relationship

Katie Maloney appears on “Watch What Happens Live” I Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Schwartz and Maloney first met first in 2011 after being introduced by mutual friend Kristen Doute. They started dating a few months after meeting.

When Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013, Schwartz and Maloney were highlighted as one of the main couples in their friend group. Many of their ups and downs played out on camera, including some of their biggest fights. During a famous scene in season 2, Schwartz even poured a drink on Maloney’s head. Additionally, the couple also struggled to deal with rumors of Schwartz being unfaithful to Maloney.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, the couple remained committed for many years. They got married in 2016, and the lavish event was officiated by Lisa Vanderpump. Their marriage was finalized with paperwork in 2019. Afterward, the pair even tried to have a child together.

However, in 2022, the pair announced they had decided to part ways. On her podcast,You’re Gonna Love Me, Maloney opened up about the split, sharing that it was years in the making.

“There wasn’t some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn’t some crazy fight that resulted in this,” she said. “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Scheana Shay says Katie Maloney has a bigger ego than Tom Schwartz

Shay is one person in Schwartz and Maloney’s friend group. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her to pick between the two exes in different categories.

For the question “Who has a bigger ego?” Shay responded that Maloney does, but she did not elaborate.

Scheana also believes Schwartz is easier to be married to, has better style, is more popular with viewers, and has always cared more about her.

Meanwhile, Shay believes Maloney has a higher “freak number,” is the preferred babysitter, and has a better apartment post-divorce.

What Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s relationship is like now

Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Tells Tom Schwartz His Bar 'Broke' Their Marriage: 'You Never Chose Me' https://t.co/1ExbkodG2y — People (@people) February 16, 2023

Tom and Katie still see each other a lot because of their job, friends, and co-parenting situation (they share dogs together).

Speaking to People in February 2023, Maloney shared how she sees her relationship with Schwartz at the moment.

“We’re not best friends, we’re not super close, but we’re trying to find that sort of sweet spot,” she explained. “Because we have dogs and a lot of love for one another and I just feel like he’s still such a huge part of my life and just kind of not having him in my life just feels so weird.”

Meanwhile, Tom told the outlet, “I’m so happy to say this because for a long time after you know what happened, it was very strained. Whether or not it was warranted is debatable, but I’m so happy to say that we have our rapport and our friendship back and we’re making jokes about the dogs and I still love and care about her very much.”