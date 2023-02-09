‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Sandoval Felt ‘a Little’ Responsible for Tom Schwartz’s Divorce– Reveals His Status With Katie Maloney

In the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer Tom Schwartz tells Tom Sandoval he believes that the struggle to open Schwartz & Sandy’s is the reason why his marriage to Katie Maloney failed. Now, Tom Sandoval says he felt a little responsible for his friends’ divorce.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Sandoval said he felt “a little bit that way, in the moment” that he was somewhat responsible for the divorce.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce surprised Tom Sandoval from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Sandoval said news of the split surprised him. “It hit me pretty hard,” he said. “I was very surprised by it. Very saddened by it. Yeah … maybe …”

Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Katie Maloney | Vivien Killilea/WireImage

Host Andy Cohen turned to Schwartz, who was co-guest on WWHL, and asked him if Sandoval should feel a little responsible for the dissolution of his marriage. “No,” Schwartz said. But added, “In the beginning, I scapegoated our venture, Schwartz & Sandy’s but ultimately it was my fault.”

Tom Schwartz expressed doubts about marriage to Katie in the past

Sandoval may have been shocked to learn that the Vanderpump Rules couple were divorcing, but Schwartz hinted several times in the past that he wasn’t sure his marriage would last. Schwartz opened up about their relationship in 2021 on Maloney’s Dear Media podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me.

“I mean, we don’t hide our fights,” Maloney said. “We have, you’ve seen on the show like pretty intense, horrific fights that, you know, suck. But, we’ve always been willing and able to like, live our relationship out loud. So you do see like the worst of the worst, but that’s not like the constant daily for us.”

Do you think that Tom Sandoval should feel any responsibility for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's divorce? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/QULxM6zLVn — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) February 9, 2023

Schwartz then shared he had his doubts. “But, yeah that’s, that’s not our baseline. I’m happy we made it for sure. There were points in our relationship. Which always kills me to say, which I didn’t think we were going to make it, you know?”

He said, “But you know, there were points in the relationship where I was reluctant and unsure about our future as we’ve talked about many times, but, you know, right now, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

Are Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney in a better place post- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9?

Schwartz shut down from his wife on Vanderpump Rules Season 9. Maloney wanted to be included in planning Schwartz & Sandy’s and Sandoval didn’t appreciate her suggestions. Instead of defending his wife, Schwartz seemingly sided with Sandoval, which caused a massive rift in his marriage.

Sandoval and Maloney fought last season too. But now that Maloney and Schwartz have split, Sandoval said his friendship with Maloney is in a better place. “Yeah it’s great,” Sandoval said on the WWHL After Show. “I mean obviously me and Schwartz work together, we see each other all the time. But Katie and I, I feel are in a really good place.”

Schwartz agreed. “I feel like you’re in a better place than you’ve been in a long time.” But Cohen didn’t seem entirely convinced.

“Good!” Cohen said. “The more you say it, the more we’ll believe it.”