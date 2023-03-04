‘‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Talks Co-Parenting Dogs With Ex Tom Schwartz: ‘It Has to Work’

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were once the love story of Vanderpump Rules. The couple met before the Bravo show began when future co-star Kristen Doute introduced them in 2011.

The show originally focused on the servers at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Sur. Maloney worked there and was a main cast member from the start of the reality series. Schwartz was mainly seen as her boyfriend during Season 1. He became a series regular the following season.

The couple had many ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules but were married in a ceremony performed by Lisa Vanderpump herself in 2016. Now they have gotten divorced.

Why did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz end their marriage?

The relationship between Maloney and Schwartz was often tumultuous. They had huge fights often fueled by alcohol and rumors of cheating.

There was also a lot of love between them. In 2018, Schwartz told People, “I haven’t messed it up yet. We’re still going strong. Everything is great, we’re more in love than we’ve ever been.”

More problems arose when Schwartz decided to open a bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s, with his best friend Tom Sandoval. Maloney felt she was not being heard, and the bar put a wedge between them. Their arguments played out on Vanderpump Rules.

The love wasn’t enough. In 2022, the couple announced their split. They each announced on their own Instagram.

Maloney posted, “After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Maloney wrote on Instagram. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity … We have a deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz’s post revealed that his wife was the one to end the marriage, “Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.” Maloney later stated on her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me, that she “just wasn’t happy”.

How Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney split custody of their dogs

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen hosted Katie Maloney in February 2023 | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The Vanderpump Rules couple wanted to keep their divorce amicable and maintain their friendship, but that isn’t always easy. One of their main focuses is their dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer. At the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere event, Maloney said:

“We’re not best friends, we’re not super close, but we’re trying to find that sort of sweet spot. Because we have dogs and a lot of love for one another and I just feel like he’s still such a huge part of my life and just kind of not having him in my life just feels so weird.”

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the dog mom explained their custody arrangement, “I have them for one week, then we trade and he gets them for a week … “It just works. It has to work,” she told the host. “It’s working.”

She went on to say that it’s nice because she gets a week to herself while also having plenty of time with her beloved pets.

What’s going on with Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss?

Another Vanderpump Rules split was that of Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy. The couple ended things just seven months after getting engaged.

The newly single Schwartz and Leviss shared a kiss during filming Season 10. “It was a fun little whimsical kiss, and then all of a sudden my world got turned upside down,” the Tom Tom owner told E! News. He went on to call it a “transformative kiss” because he was such a “sad sack” up until then.

As for Maloney, she accused on-and-off again friend Scheana Shay of pushing her ex to hook up with Leviss.

She had no problem telling Shay how she felt, “Enough,” Katie said. “Get the f*** out of my divorce with Tom. I’m really proud of where we are going, and you’re derailing everything!” There is plenty more of Season 10 to come.