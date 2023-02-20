‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Claps Back at Raquel Leviss’ Snarky Instagram Post

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 returned with a bang on Feb. 8. Fans watched as Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz addressed their divorce and desire to remain friends. However, Katie gave one rule for Schwartz to follow – don’t hook up with anyone in their friend group. In typical Schwartz fashion, he broke the rule by hooking up with Raquel Leviss. Now, the two women are taking digs at one another on social media. Here’s what we know.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Schwartz and Raquel made out at Scheana’s wedding

Fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot in Mexico in the summer of 2022. It was there that Raquel and Schwartz were caught locking lips.

When Page Six asked about the makeout session, Schwartz said that he and Raquel remained just friends but loved getting to know her on a “deeper level.”

Raquel had a bit more to say. “I think he’s cute,” she confessed. “I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun. He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to. It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.”

Raquel posted a photo of her and Schwartz, and Katie couldn’t resist a barb

On Feb. 19, Raquel posted a cute snapshot of her and Schwartz in front of his new restaurant, Schwartz and Sandy’s. In the caption, she wrote, “Just cause,” and added an emoji with the tongue out and a peace sign.

The photo seems like a dig at Katie since she’s made it clear that she and Raquel are no longer friends. In fact, fans previously called Katie out for referring to Raquel as a “fan girl” on Instagram when she wore a TomTom shirt to Bravocon.

In Raquel’s recent Instagram post, Katie replied, “You really thought you did something here but these comments ATE LOLOL.” She followed it up with three skull emojis.

Raquel discusses her new dating path on an new episode of #PumpRules TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/SVRIdNglAW — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 15, 2023

‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans are divided over the Katie and Raquel feud

The replies to Katie’s comment on Raquel’s Instagram post revealed mixed feelings from fans. Some stand solidly on the Team Katie side, while others feel she needs to move on from Schwartz since she asked for the divorce.

One Instagram user wrote, “Why are you so bitter over a man who YOU chose to leave? I don’t get it.”

Another wrote, “Katie divorced Tom…? Why is she mad he’s moving on with someone she’s never been close with?? Katie hasn’t even been all that kind to Raquel. In no way does this break ‘girl code.’ All is fair in love & war. Try me.”

Others felt like Raquel took the low road by posting the photo and the caption. Many believed it was just a way to get under Katie’s skin.

This commenter, referring to Raquel, said, “You’re so messy and shady and have zero respect for girl code! Are you that desperate for attention?”

Regardless, it looks like Vanderpump Rules fans will see the drama play out on this season of Bravo’s hit show. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your reality TV updates!