‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Reveals ‘Most Cringey’ Moments of Herself Ever – ‘I Couldn’t Even Watch It’

Lala Kent revealed that one particular flashback during the first episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 was the “most cringey” moment she’s ever experienced on the show.

She was also left feeling a little triggered after watching last season’s reunion, sharing how she’s in a much different place today.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 reunion was triggering for Lala Kent

Kent experienced her own moments of cringing, especially watching last season’s reunion when she was fresh off her breakup from Randall Emmett. “Before the episode aired, I watched last year’s reunion and I got so f***ing triggered by it,” she said on her Give Them LaLa podcast. “Just seeing that I’m in such a different place, but also it takes you back to the very beginning of everything that had happened. And I started like going into a panic and I had to remind myself, you’re not there anymore, babe. You’re not there. Let this be a reminder that you were swimming.”

Lala Kent | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

So when she watched a flashback moment in the current Vanderpump Rules season, where she bragged to Stassi Schroeder about sexual role-play with Emmett, she had a hard time watching it.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ flashbacks will be the most cringe for Lala

“Where I was cringing for myself is and this is what I was talking about before the season aired, is I think a lot of my past behavior and things that I have said are going to clash with who I am now,” she said. “That scene of me with Stassi talking about role-playing was one of the most cringey moments I’ve ever seen of myself. I couldn’t even watch it.”

“I fast-forwarded through that part because, number one, what an ignorant thing to say when there’s women out here who have been a part of things like that, and it has scarred them for life. So for me to make such a stupid comment,” Kent said.

“You know, role-playing, I never thought in a million years thought that I would come in contact with someone like my ex,” she added. “I thought I watched those people on 20/20, and it was like, those are just people you see on TV. They’re not people that you actually ever meet. So that’s where I’m going to struggle this season is watching flashbacks because I know that editors will have a heyday.”

Lala Kent also cringed at ‘Vanderpump Rules’ scene between Peter and Raquel

Kent joked about how watching Peter Madrigal and Raquel Leviss together was like viewing something in slow motion. “I was hooked the second that Raquel and Peter started talking because that relationship or whatever the f*** it is reminds me … I’m not into drugs. I’ve never done drugs but it reminds me of like, maybe taking the hit of something that, like, slows you down,” she said.

“I just feel like when I watched them, I took a hit of something. Like, really slows me down mentally. It was so cringy and amazing. This is so fun because I feel like I’m a viewer, but also a part of it,” she continued. “But I’m always going to have my own back.”

But, “When I need to throw shade to myself, I definitely will because there were cringing moments,” she added. “Anyway, Raquel. Peter. Awkward. Awesome. F***ing loved it. Also, a strange moment in Raquel and [James Kennedy’s new girlfriend] Ally [Lewber] talking. I felt like Alley was kind of trying to play herself down. It was like, can we elevate this conversation just a little bit?”

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.