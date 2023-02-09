Who Is Peter Madrigal From ‘Vanderpump Rules?’ All About Sur’s Longtime Manager

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 returned on Feb. 8, and Peter Madrigal, Sur’s longtime manager, received plenty of screentime in the premiere. From Stassi Schroeder to Raquel Leviss, here’s everything we know about Peter’s dating life, his age, and more.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Peter Madrigal has been a longtime staple on the series. | Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Who is Peter from ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Longtime fans of Vanderpump Rules are very familiar with Peter. He’s appeared in almost every season of the show, and he’s worked at Sur for almost 15 years. In 2008, Peter met the co-owner of Sur, Guillermo Zapata, and the two became fast friends. Peter started as a busser at the popular West Hollywood restaurant and made his way up the chain.

Peter remembers the early days of Sur as being incredibly different than where the eatery stands today. Speaking to BravoTV in 2017, Peter credits Lisa and Ken Vanderpump as helping him grow.

“They taught me to grow up and they taught me to be responsible and learn. All of them: Guillermo, Nathalie, Ken, and Lisa. They made me grow up. They didn’t fully trust me until about two years after that. When I really started to get to know Ken and Lisa more was when they made me the manager of their restaurant. It was right before the summer of 2011,” Peter said.

Over the years, Peter dated both Stassi and Katie Maloney. However, both of those relationships never got the chance to play out on screen because they happened before Vanderpump Rules even existed.

Peter made a guest appearance on a now-deleted episode of the Butter Pop podcast and discussed his relationship with Stassi.

“To preface this, we’re all older now. We’re adults now. So, when we dated, I was still a server/bartender there. She had just started working at SUR. We used to work lunches together.” Peter explained the two began flirting during their lunch hours and added, “She used to call me up in the middle of the night to find out if I was having sex with someone else. I was like ‘I’m not, I just want to go to bed because I have an early day tomorrow.’ I would just be like ‘I want to go to sleep.’“

In the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere, fans watched as Peter and Raquel Leviss discussed a previous date between the two of them before Peter invited Raquel out again. Unfortunately, their relationship never bloomed into anything more than a couple of dates.

Regardless, Peter manages to almost always stay out of the drama. He spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet in 2019 and told us his secret on how he does that.

“Lisa told me a few times, ‘Peter, you’re the manager. Don’t get involved. You tell them what to do,’” Peter explained. “‘You be a hard ass and don’t get involved in the petty bulls**t.’”

How old is Peter from ‘Vanderpump Rules?’

The Vanderpump Rules cast’s ages range from the 20s to late 30s. Former star Jax Taylor turned 40 in 2019, and he was one of the oldest in the cast. Peter is almost there, though! Peter turns 39 this year.

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 to see more of Peter on Wednesday nights on Bravo. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your VPR updates!