‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Madix Reportedly Almost Caught Tom Sandoval With Raquel Leviss in Their Home

After reports of a cheating scandal that led to a shocking split in the Vanderpump Rules cast emerged, rumors swirled that Tom Sandoval was cheating on Ariana Madix with her friend Raquel Leviss for months. But long before that, Sandoval took offense when a friend and love interest put him in a similar spot. Here’s what went down then and what alleged details we know about the most recent cheating scandal to rock the stars of the Bravo hit.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Tom Schwartz | Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval once confronted Jax Taylor for deceitful exploits with Kristen Doute in his home

Vanderpump Rules fans surely remember that during the season two finale, Sandoval had a heated exchange with former cast member and friend Jax Taylor about his relationship with his then-girlfriend Kristen Doute.

After Sandoval became aware some intimate exploits between Taylor and Doute had happened behind his back, including a sexual encounter that occurred in their home where he slept, he confronted Taylor. Things escalated to violence in that interaction (Bravo).

Sandoval felt betrayed, understandably. He and Doute eventually called it quits, and he and Madix began their relationship soon after. But after more than nine years together, they also went down in flames. According to rumors, Sandoval and Leviss were allegedly carrying on their antics in Madix’s home while she was there sleeping.

Sources say Ariana Madix might have almost caught Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in the act in their home

explaining the Tom Sandoval and Raquel drama to my friends who have never seen Vanderpump Rules pic.twitter.com/2ppOte2w0i — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 6, 2023

Sources close to Vanderpump Rules claim the scandalous details of the recently-revealed affair between Sandoval and Leviss paint the pair even worse. And one claim that’s been made is that Madix once almost caught Sandoval with Leviss in the home they still share (per Up and Adam!).

Leviss allegedly was sleeping at their house as a friend in a guest bedroom, and Madix encountered Sandoval emerging from that room at a suspicious hour. According to insiders, Madix was suspicious but trustfully accepted Sandoval’s explanation that he’d taken Leviss a glass of water.

Lisa Vanderpump thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had a plan that didn’t work out

Here’s what Lisa Vanderpump had to say about the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair https://t.co/ZYlzhjEAi7 pic.twitter.com/rJgitj28X6 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 9, 2023

On Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump talked about the cheating scandal and revealed she thinks Sandoval and Leviss had planned to keep their affair under wraps until after the current season’s reunion show.

If that happened, there would be some time before they filmed again for the maybe-couple to control the narrative better. However, they could be in trouble since things happened how they did, with Madix and their friend group becoming aware unexpectedly.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Sandoval has threatened to stop filming because he doesn’t like how a scene he recorded with Leviss made him look.

“Tom wasn’t happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he’d like to re-film the scene, but producers weren’t having it,” the insider alleged. “Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don’t listen to him.”