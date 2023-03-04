‘RHONJ’: A Guide to Gia Giudice’s Matching Tattoos With Teresa and Joe Giudice

As the eldest daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice has grown up in front of cameras on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now a senior in college, Gia has been able to stand on her own while still keeping her parents close. She even has matching tattoos with her famous mom and dad.

Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice, and Joe Giudice | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Teresa and Joe Giudice have 4 kids

Teresa and Joe Giudice tied the knot in 1999. They had their first child together, a daughter named Gia, in January 2001.

Over the next decade, the couple welcomed three more daughters together: Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

The youngest, Audriana, was born in September 2009. She’s been on camera since birth — literally: RHONJ film crew captured Teresa’s labor as she had her fourth child.

Gia Giudice has matching tattoos with Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice

As the oldest child, Gia Giudice has grown up into an independent young woman today. That includes having the decision-making power to get tattoos.

Gia spoke about her ink — including some pieces that match with her parents’ — in a May 2020 Instagram post, according to Bravo’s Style & Living.

“I have a little bird, and [my dad] has [a matching] eagle on his chest. Just means we can fly to each other whenever we want, and we are always a flight away,” Gia explained.

She has another tattoo that matches with Teresa Giudice that honors her late grandparents, Teresa’s parents Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga. The tat is of the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme,” which translates to “always together.”

“Sempre Insieme, Nonno and Nonna,” Gia wrote when she debuted the ink on her Instagram Stories in April 2021, according to Style & Living. The words sit above the flying bird on her torso that matches with Joe’s tattoo.

Gia Giudice is finishing college and wants her dad to return to the US

Gia is set to graduate from Rutgers University in May 2023 with a degree in criminal justice. She hopes to be a lawyer in the future, and took on a pre-graduation job with an immigration law firm. In the meantime, she has her legal sights set on helping her father, Joe Giudice.

After Joe was released from prison in 2019, the RHONJ patriarch was deported to Italy. He’s been living in the Bahamas since 2021 to be closer to his family. Gia opened up about how it’s affected her and her family in a February 2023 interview with Page Six.

“We have such a big family, and no matter what the situation is, gathering all of us to go visit him [is hard]. Even though he did move to the Bahamas [in 2021] for us, for him to be closer, for the flight to be easier … like, plane tickets are still crazy expensive, and especially when everybody has off around the holidays [and] the airlines jump the prices up,” she said.

“It is hard for everybody to see him, rather than just one person being able to come here, like during holidays or birthdays, would just be like a dream come true,” she continued, adding that he was never “a flight risk” or “a threat to society.”

“I just feel like that if that whole aspect of it can get reevaluated, that maybe he could have a chance of coming back temporarily here and there,” she wished.