Caroline Manzo’s sister-in-law, Jacqueline Laurita from The Real Housewives of New Jersey shared that Manzo is pretty traumatized and upset from the alleged sexual assault she endured from Brandi Glanville.

While filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Manzo alleged that Glanville sexually assaulted her during a party. Manzo was so upset that she left during filming. Glanville also left the trip.

Laurita admitted that she and Manzo have not discussed the incident in detail, but she knows that Manzo left feeling extremely rattled and upset. And that taking legal action isn’t totally out of the question.

Jacqueline Laurita said Caroline Manzo haven’t talked about the incident

“We didn’t really talk about it. She was too upset and trying to process everything, and just very traumatized by it all. So I didn’t push it and we didn’t talk about it,” Laurita said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Laurita said the situation could become a legal issue. “You could legit sue everybody and probably make a lot of money. I mean, I do not know what she is going to do but I want to hear exactly what happened. That whole story and how bad it is,” she said.

Is Caroline considering legal action?

Manzo isn’t talking about the incident because Laurita thinks she “could be” considering legal action. “I am trying to picture, if I was at the Girls Trip and she was like, trying to do all that to me, I would just be like, get the f*** off of me. What are you doing? Like what are you doing? I do not know how intense it was. I am a fighter. Especially nowadays. It’s unacceptable. It’s oh, you don’t play now, like, don’t touch anybody without them telling you.”

While she has no insights into Manzo’s plans, she recalled that Alex McCord from The Real Housewives of New York City was a witness and was in the bathroom, which is where the encounter occurred. Plus, “They were mic’ed at the time. Why was Alex McCord in the bathroom? So she is a witness.”

Why did Jacqueline Laurita cancel an upcoming podcast appearance with Brandi Glanville?

Laurita was scheduled to be on Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast. She admitted that she doesn’t know Glanville but said agreeing to the interview would have been too awkward.

“I have never met Brandi. I was supposed to do her podcast, but then I kind of canceled it when all that happened, because I just felt funny. I’ve never met her,” Laurita said.

Adding, “Well, it would be in bad taste to do it you know. I’m just waiting to see. I just know that for my sister-in-law, it was very traumatic for her, and she’s upset. So, I don’t even know the whole story, so I’m just gonna have to wait for it to come out like everyone else because I’m not gonna push it probably that much when she just does not want to talk about it.”

Glanville tweeted that both she and Manzo were intoxicated at the time. Adding, “I’m f***ing sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f***ing set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.”