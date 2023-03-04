Jacqueline Laurita Confirms Her Sister-in-Law Caroline Manzo ‘Can’t Talk About’ What Really Went Down With Brandi Glanville on ‘RHUGT’ Season 4

Brandi Glanville might be in for some serious trouble following an incident on season 4 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita revealed that her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo is still attempting to cope with Brandi’s alleged flirtatious behavior during production of the latest season of RHUGT.

Jacqueline, who was an original cast member of RHONJ, revealed that she discussed the incident with Caroline shortly after it happened. Jacqueline didn’t go into great details about the situation, but she did say that it was so bad that Caroline “can’t talk about” what really went down with Brandi – mostly because the entire incident is currently being investigated.

Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita | Andrei Jackamets/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

What really went down between Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville on the ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’?

The incident between Brandi and Caroline went down while the cast was filming in Morocco for RHUGT. We still haven’t heard anything official from Bravo, but insiders told People that Brandi crossed the line when it came to her unwanted advances toward Caroline.

“It was unwanted,” an insider revealed. “And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

Following the incident, production managers on set reported what happened to network executives. Although Brandi reportedly apologized to Caroline over text message, producers felt the need to boot her from the show.

Still traumatized by what went down, Caroline also stopped filming and returned home. Details about the incident are slim, but sources claim that Brandi tried to kiss Caroline multiple times and didn’t stop even after being told no.

Sources also claim that Brandi cornered Caroline in a bathroom and inappropriately touched her, including touching her “vaginal area.” Unfortunately, cameras did not catch Brandi in the act, though the mics may have picked up some audio to back up Caroline’s claims.

‘RHONJ’ alum Jacqueline Laurita opens up about Caroline Manzo’s incident with Brandi Glanville

Following Caroline’s departure from RHUGT, Jacqueline opened up about how her sister-in-law is dealing with what went down. During a recent appearance on Two T’s and a Pod, the former RHONJ star revealed that Caroline is still trying to process the situation and come to terms with Brandi’s lewd behavior.

“It was really traumatic for [Manzo]. Whatever happened was very traumatic. … She said it was just very traumatic. She’s trying to process it all,” Jacqueline shared.

Jacqueline went on to describe Caroline’s encounter with Brandi as something she “could never imagine.” She also added that Caroline couldn’t tell her too many details because the entire incident was being investigated by the powers that be.

The reality star would have continued pressing Caroline for more information, but she sensed that things were getting a little too uncomfortable. Unfortunately, it may be a little while longer before we get an official word on what really went down, though it sounds like Brandi could be in facing serious consequences.

Peacock breaks their silence on the ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ incident

After news of the situation between Brandi and Caroline broke, Peacock and Shed Productions released a statement to People assuring everyone that they take the safety of the cast very seriously. They also revealed that they are doing a review of the incident and will act once they determine what happened.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” the statement explained. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.

Brandi and Caroline have yet to speak out about what happened during the filming of season 4 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.