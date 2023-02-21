‘RHONJ’: Jacqueline Laurita Says Caroline Manzo is ‘Not Well’ After Brandi Glanville Incident

It’s been some time since Bravo fans have seen The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, Caroline Manzo. As the mother bear of the group, Manzo was a take no nonsense type of personality who stood up for her loved ones. She also didn’t involve herself in much drama, so fans were shocked when she signed up to be part of Ultimate Girls Trip, a mashup featuring all-star Housewives. Her time on the show ended early due to a situation with Brandi Glanville left her uncomfortable. And her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Laurita, says Manzo and isn’t OK after the incident.

Brandi Glanville reportedly touched Caroline Manzo in a sexually suggestive way

Glanville and Manzo were hired to participate in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. Glanville previously appeared on the second season and was brought back once more as an all-star. During the week-long trip to Morroco, things reporetdly took a turn that left Manzo uncomfortable. As a result, Glanville was asked to leave, and Manzo left left on her own accord.

Page Six reports Glanville gave Manzo “unwanted kisses,” and allegedly touched Manzo’s breasts and genital area as well. Sources close to production claim the cast was partying as a group in a private home when Glanville, 50, “stuck her tongue down [Manzo’s] throat.” Manzo, 61, was left stunned.

Glanville is said to have locked a bathroom door and allegedly “pinned Caroline against the wall,” before, “she put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area.” other sources cooborrated the same story to the media outlet. Glanville has exhibited similar bhavior in the past, which allegedly caused her to be fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was also allegedly drinking the night she touched Manzo.

There’s reporetdly no video of the incident because it occurred in a bathroom. However, Alex McCord, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York, was also reportedly present, and locked the door so that Manzo could flee. McCord was also alleegdly uncomfortable.

Jacqueline Laurita says Caroline Manzo is ‘not well’

Laurita and Manzo starred in RHONJ together for five seasons. After the news made headlines, Laurtia says she reached out to Manzo to check on her well-being. Unfortunately, Manzo is not in the best spirits.

“I reached out to her after the whole Brandi incident. There’s a lot she can’t say. [She’s] not well. It was really traumatizing,” Laurita told Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast. “She couldn’t really talk to me about it. I just wanted to know if she was OK. Because originally, when it came out, I thought she had like beat her up, or something happened, I’m like, ‘What the hell happened?’ I think it’s been hard for her. I don’t have all the details. I hear stuff in the press, but I don’t really know. Anytime anyone is [assaulted], it’s not good.”

Glanville nor Manzo have released public statements about the ordeal. However, Glanville did Tweet that not everything reported on is true, seemingly defending herself against the backlash that ensued on social media afterward.

Bravo executives release statement about Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo incident

While Manzo and Glanville have remained mum, executives of the network and production company have spoken out. They released a joint statement noting, “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important, and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”