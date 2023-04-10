Caroline Manzo Says She’d Never Return to ‘RHONJ’ or ‘RHUGT’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo said she would never return to the Bravo reality series or The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Here’s what Manzo shared about her experience on the shows and what she thinks of Brandi Glanville’s recent statement about her.

Caroline Manzo | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Brandi Glanville reportedly touched Caroline Manzo inappropriately while filming ‘RHUGT’ season 4

In January, Bravo revealed which housewives would participate in the upcoming fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Camille Grammar Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord, Brandi Glanville, and Caroline Manzo.

The group was filming in Morocco when an incident occurred between Manzo and Glanville. The RHOBH star allegedly “pinned Caroline against the wall” and “put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area,” a source told Page Six. Manzo was moved to a hotel after the incident, and then left the trip early to fly home to the US without the other housewives.

On March 30, Glanville responded to the rumors surrounding filming by tweeting, “I’m f***ing sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f***ing set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.”

In a separate tweet, Glanville wrote that she and Manzo “were very intoxicated.”

Caroline Manzo said she will never return to ‘RHONJ’ or ‘RHUGT’

On an April 7 episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Caroline Manzo opened up about how she is doing after her RHUGT incident with Brandi Glanville.

“This was very traumatic for me,” she told hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. “This is a really large onion with a lot of layers, and I guess it’ll play out.”

Manzo called Glanville’s tweets “disappointing” and said she was “going through a lot with it” and “processing it all.” The former RHONJ star also revealed that she has not spoken to Glanville and that the investigation regarding the incident is over.

Manzo said she would “never, never, never” return to RHUGT, even with a different cast. She also said she would never return to RHONJ.

When asked what made her leave RHONJ in the first place, Manzo answered with one word: “Toxic.” “It changed my world. It changed the dynamic in my house,” she said. “Because you girls know as well as I do, when you finish filming, that doesn’t mean it’s over.”

She claimed filming was the “easy” part, but the drama continued off-camera and “became something that was non-stop.”

The Bravo star spilled some tea on her former ‘RHONJ’ castmates

Besides opening up about her RHUGT incident with Brandi Glanville, Caroline Manzo also spilled some tea on her RHONJ castmates.

When asked if Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s relationship was “done for good,” she responded, “I think so.”

“I don’t know what happened, I know the Cliff’s Notes of what happened, but there comes a point when you just gotta be like, everybody’s gotta be sick of it at this point,” Manzo said, adding that Gorga is “not wrong.”

She also said she was “conditioned” and “almost brainwashed” to dislike Gorga before meeting her, and that she had apologized to Gorga for treating her poorly when she first came on the show.